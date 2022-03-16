Children's TV band Andy Day and the Odd Socks to play at Hackney Empire

Children's TV band Andy Day and the Odd Socks will be at Hackney Empire in April - Credit: Alex Lake

Children's TV presenter Andy Day is heading to Hackney Empire in April with his band the Odd Socks.

The five-piece band is fronted by Andy, one of the UK's most popular children's TV presenters.

Andy and the Odd Socks have just completed their third album, Odd Socks Calling. They are preparing to head out on tour this summer.

BAFTA nominated presenter and actor Andy Day said: “We are so excited to release our new album, and let our fans have the songs they so love from our new TV show.

"It may be released on April 1 but it’s no April Fool, this really is the dream solution to family road trips in the car."

Andy added that the band is "equally excited" about playing live shows again.

"We got to play a few festivals last year but this tour is our first for three years because of the pandemic and we cannot wait to see everyone again," he said.

The band is also releasing their third album Odd Socks Calling - Credit: © Lindsay Melbourne

The band, made up of Andy, Moxy, Rio, Blue and Cousin Mac, famously played their very first gig at Glastonbury.

The band's latest single, Planet Rock, even features Queen legend Brian May, who also stars as the Godfather of Rock in the band's CBBC series Andy and the Band.

Their fans are called Odd Sockers - Credit: © Lindsay Melbourne

Brian's acting debut saw him join the Odd Socks for the "best jam ever" after helping them overcome a global "rocktastrophe".

The 18-track album will be released on April 1, and a 15 date UK wide tour begins on April 3.

Queen lead guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May said: “I have loved working with the Oddsocks.

"Playing the role of their Godfather of Rock was actually a very emotional experience. The episode is a wonderful message of hope to kids who lose their self-confidence.

"The symbolic use of Air Guitar is beautifully apt. And on a broader scale I absolutely align with Andy and the Odd Socks in their quest for every kid to feel proud of their individual qualities."

Members of the band include Andy, Moxy, Rio, Blue and Cousin Mac - Credit: Alex Lake

Andy added: "We have missed the thrill of performing live and meeting the Odd Sockers around the country.”

Find out more about Andy and the Odd Socks at andyandtheoddsocks.com/show

To buy tickets to the show at Hackney Empire on April 12, visit hackneyempire.co.uk/whats-on/andy-and-the-odd-socks/