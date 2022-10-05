News

In Focus Film Club members at a residential filming session at YHA Tanners Hatch in Surrey Hills - Credit: In Focus Film Club

A series of short films, produced by young people identifying as neurodiverse, will be shown at the Barbican on Saturday, November 19.

Mouth That Roars, a Hackney organisation that trains young people in film production, is hosting the screenings from 3pm to 6pm in Cinema 3 at the venue.

Spokesperson for the event Conor Powell, said: "We want young people to see themselves positively reflected on screen and off screen and know that there is a place for them in all parts of the film and creative industries."

The young producers are members of the In Focus Film Club, a group at Mouth That Roars which hosts film groups for those with learning differences.

The event will include a Q&A with a digital producer, an assistant director and film and TV graduates who all identify as neurodiverse.

Entry is free and open to all. Young people from the neurodiverse community and/or who have learning differences, their parents, carers, friends and family are particularly welcome. Tickets can be booked by searching "Mouth That Roars" on www.eventbrite.co.uk