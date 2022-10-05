News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

News

Barbican screenings from young Hackney neurodiverse flimmakers

Author Picture Icon

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 3:14 PM October 5, 2022
Young people at a filming residential

In Focus Film Club members at a residential filming session at YHA Tanners Hatch in Surrey Hills - Credit: In Focus Film Club

A series of short films, produced by young people identifying as neurodiverse, will be shown at the Barbican on Saturday, November 19. 

Mouth That Roars, a Hackney organisation that trains young people in film production, is hosting the screenings from 3pm to 6pm in Cinema 3 at the venue.

Spokesperson for the event Conor Powell, said: "We want young people to see themselves positively reflected on screen and off screen and know that there is a place for them in all parts of the film and creative industries."

The young producers are members of the In Focus Film Club, a group at Mouth That Roars which hosts film groups for those with learning differences.

The event will include a Q&A with a digital producer, an assistant director and film and TV graduates who all identify as neurodiverse.

Entry is free and open to all. Young people from the neurodiverse community and/or who have learning differences, their parents, carers, friends and family are particularly welcome. Tickets can be booked by searching "Mouth That Roars" on www.eventbrite.co.uk

London
Hackney News

Don't Miss

xxx_rarecoins_royalmint_sep22

Revealed: The rare 50ps that you might be carrying

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York during her v

'I'm not giving financial advice': Truss amid cost of living crisis

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 2330 WEDNESDAY AUGUST 31 File photo dated 27/08/14 of a collection of biscuits, crisps,

Why you won't find chocolate and sweets at shop tills from this weekend

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
PIC FROM MERCURY PRESS (PICTURED: RIKKE BREWER, (18) AT THE TOP OF THE BIG ONE ROLLERCOASTER AT BLAC

News

Documentary follows the lives of parkour experts after tragedy

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon