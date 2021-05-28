Published: 12:10 PM May 28, 2021

The travelling Ride and Rave festival is coming to Hackney this bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Beavertown Brewery

A travelling music festival will be making its way across Hackney this bank holiday weekend, bringing "epic tunes and summer vibes" to parks across the borough.

London's Beavertown Brewery, based in Tottenham Hale, is organising Ride and Rave festival, which kicks off on Saturday.

The mobile festival starts in London Fields and stops at various locations throughout the day, including Broadway Market's Cat and Mutton, Shoreditch Park, Hoxton Square and Truman Brewery.

It will then make its way down south with a final stop in Clapham Common.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "After a year without festivals, live music and parties, there’s no denying we’re all desperate to get into that summer spirit and let loose with our mates in the sunshine.

You may also want to watch:

"Luckily Beavertown Brewery is on hand to help."

Headlining Ride and Rave is Dom Whiting, who recently rigged his DJ mixer onto his bicycle and started playing high energy DJ sets in Oxford, Bristol and Harrow.

Dom Whiting will be headlining playing a selection of house, disco and 90's dance tracks. Dom will also be taking requests. - Credit: Beavertown Brewery

His DJ bike set will include a selection of house, disco and 90's dance tracks. Dom will also be taking requests.

Ride and Wave festival will take place on May 29 from 1-5pm.

For live updates as to the festival's whereabouts visit Beavertown Brewery's Instagram @BeavertownBeer and #rideandrave.