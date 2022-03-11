Biffy Clyro wow the Hackney Church crowd for Radio X and Barclaycard

Gallery

Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church for Radio X and Barclaycard - Credit: Callum Baker

Scottish rock heroes Biffy Clyro played a joyous set to an adoring crowd on Thursday (March 10) at Hackney Church.

An acoustic set featured tracks from 2021's The Myth of The Happily Ever After, and vocals often shared with the audience.

The closing duo of Bubbles and Many Of Horror were predictable highlights but right from the opening Instant History the band were enjoying themselves.

Speaking ahead of the event, Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil said: ‘We’re delighted to be playing an acoustic show for Radio X in Hackney Church…a special venue for a special show.’

The view from the balcony - Credit: Callum Baker

The gig was presented by Radio X, with Barclaycard, and Chris Moyles and Becky Hill were among the guests watching on.

It was the latest instalment of Radio X and Global Player’s ongoing multi-year entertainment partnership with Barclaycard.

Bassist James Johnston - Credit: Callum Baker

Setlist:

Instant History

Biblical

Haru Urara

Black Chandelier

Existed

Machines

Tiny Indoor Fireworks

Opposite

Re-Arrange

Space

Small Wishes

Bubbles

Many Of Horror

Highlights from Radio X presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard will be available exclusively from Sunday (March 13) at 7pm on Global Player.

Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church - Credit: Callum Baker

Singer Simon Neil - Credit: Callum Baker

Drummer Ben Johnston - Credit: Callum Baker

A crowd-pleasing set - Credit: Callum Baker

The audience singing along - Credit: Callum Baker

The fans arrive - Credit: Callum Baker