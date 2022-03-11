Gallery
Biffy Clyro wow the Hackney Church crowd for Radio X and Barclaycard
- Credit: Callum Baker
Scottish rock heroes Biffy Clyro played a joyous set to an adoring crowd on Thursday (March 10) at Hackney Church.
An acoustic set featured tracks from 2021's The Myth of The Happily Ever After, and vocals often shared with the audience.
The closing duo of Bubbles and Many Of Horror were predictable highlights but right from the opening Instant History the band were enjoying themselves.
Speaking ahead of the event, Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil said: ‘We’re delighted to be playing an acoustic show for Radio X in Hackney Church…a special venue for a special show.’
The gig was presented by Radio X, with Barclaycard, and Chris Moyles and Becky Hill were among the guests watching on.
It was the latest instalment of Radio X and Global Player’s ongoing multi-year entertainment partnership with Barclaycard.
Setlist:
Instant History
Biblical
Haru Urara
Black Chandelier
Existed
Machines
Tiny Indoor Fireworks
Opposite
Re-Arrange
Space
Small Wishes
Bubbles
Many Of Horror
Highlights from Radio X presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard will be available exclusively from Sunday (March 13) at 7pm on Global Player.