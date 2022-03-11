News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Biffy Clyro wow the Hackney Church crowd for Radio X and Barclaycard

André Langlois

Published: 2:00 PM March 11, 2022
Updated: 2:46 PM March 11, 2022
Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church for Radio X and Barclaycard

Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church for Radio X and Barclaycard - Credit: Callum Baker

Scottish rock heroes Biffy Clyro played a joyous set to an adoring crowd on Thursday (March 10) at Hackney Church.

An acoustic set featured tracks from 2021's The Myth of The Happily Ever After, and vocals often shared with the audience.

The closing duo of Bubbles and Many Of Horror were predictable highlights but right from the opening Instant History the band were enjoying themselves.

Speaking ahead of the event, Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil said: ‘We’re delighted to be playing an acoustic show for Radio X in Hackney Church…a special venue for a special show.’

Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church for Radio X and Barclaycard

The view from the balcony - Credit: Callum Baker

The gig was presented by Radio X, with Barclaycard, and Chris Moyles and Becky Hill were among the guests watching on.

It was the latest instalment of Radio X and Global Player’s ongoing multi-year entertainment partnership with Barclaycard.

Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church for Radio X and Barclaycard

Bassist James Johnston - Credit: Callum Baker

Setlist:

Instant History
Biblical 
Haru Urara
Black Chandelier
Existed
Machines
Tiny Indoor Fireworks
Opposite
Re-Arrange
Space
Small Wishes
Bubbles 
Many Of Horror 

Highlights from Radio X presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard will be available exclusively from Sunday (March 13) at 7pm on Global Player.

Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church for Radio X and Barclaycard

Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church - Credit: Callum Baker

Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church for Radio X and Barclaycard

Singer Simon Neil - Credit: Callum Baker

Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church for Radio X and Barclaycard

Drummer Ben Johnston - Credit: Callum Baker

Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church for Radio X and Barclaycard

A crowd-pleasing set - Credit: Callum Baker

Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church for Radio X and Barclaycard

The audience singing along - Credit: Callum Baker

Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church for Radio X and Barclaycard

The fans arrive - Credit: Callum Baker

Biffy Clyro at Hackney Church for Radio X and Barclaycard

St John at Hackney - Credit: Callum Baker

