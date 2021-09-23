Published: 3:42 PM September 23, 2021

Bimini Bon Boulash is one of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK's top earning queens. - Credit: Wow Presents

Shoreditch has been ranked as one of the UK’s drag queen brunch capitals and has also been found to be home to one of Drag Race UK's most profitable UK queens.

Research by NetVoucherCodes.co.uk revealed that drag superstar Bimini Bon Boulash, who was runner-up in season two of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, is a top social media earner along with Welsh queen Tayce Szura-Radix.

Since appearing on the show, which will debut its next group of drag hopefuls today (September 23), both Bimini and Tayce have shot to international fame.

They both earn around £1,500 per Instagram post, this averages at around £6,000 a month for a variety of social media posts and sponsorships.

Norwich-born Bimini, who lives in Hackney, was a fan favourite and has more Instagram followers than any other Brit to appear on the show.

The non-binary star, who’s off-stage name is Thomas Hibbitts, has worked with Penguin books and been signed to Next Models Management.

It comes as no surprise then that Bimini’s adopted hometown has some of the best brunch spots in the UK.

The top 30 Drag Brunch spots in the UK. - Credit: Nasty Gal

With the UK drag scene gaining global recognition after the success of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, demand for drag events such as drag brunches has soared by 355 per cent, according to a study by online fashion retailer Nasty Gal.

Drag and dine experiences have been traced back to the 1950s, and are said to have helped make the art form more accessible to non-LGBT audiences.

The study revealed the UK’s Drag Brunch Capitals, ranked based on factors such as price, the bottomless drinks on offer, the number of top reviews and how long the brunch lasts.

Colours Hoxton, formerly Hoxton Square Bar and Kitchen, and its drag brunch Drag Me To the Disco ranks fourth.

The venue was also crowned the best drag brunch spot in London with prices starting at £45, guests get a full two hours of unlimited sparkling wine while enjoying performances from talented drag acts.

The top ten drag brunch spots in the UK. - Credit: Nasty Gal

Queen of Hoxton’s Drag & Waffle Bottomless Brunch ranked eighth. Other top drag spots in Shoreditch include Gigi’s Hoxton, Mrs Riot, Nikki’s and The Book Club.

To find all the best drag spots in the UK, visit blog.nastygal.com/culture/2021/08/uk-drag-brunch-hot-spots

The first episode of the third series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK will be available on BBC iPlayer weekly from September 23.