Live painting at Boxpark Shoreditch this weekend

Published: 5:30 PM July 21, 2021

Jess Wilson and Mona Sharif's art-work which they will paint onto a 3D sculpture at Boxpark Shoreditch this weekend. - Credit: Jess Wilson and Mona Sharif

Ten UK artists have come together for the launch of a free open-air art installation in Shoreditch this weekend

The event will take place at Boxpark and will see one-of-a-kind pieces of artwork transformed into reimagined three-dimensional sculptures, to be showcased on London streets and billboards across the nation.

One of the artists, Will Da Costa, told the Gazette about the project which saw him paired with another artist: “The opportunity to collaborate with another creative was really unique for me.

"Having never collaborated with another artist before and too often shying away from connecting with other creatives, it has been a thoroughly enjoyable and insightful experience.”

The launch event is free to the public who will be able to watch one artist pair, Jess Wilson and Mona Sharif, painting a piece of art onto a sculpture live at the opening night of the outdoor exhibition.

Budding artists were commissioned by vaping company Vuse, formerly Vype, and their work will be also be displayed on UK billboards until August 3.

The exhibition at Boxpark Shoredtich will run from July 24 to August 3. - Credit: Vuse

The 10 creatives were partnered with artists of different but complementary styles to create unique artworks that showcase how collaboration can fuel creativity.

Artist Jess Wilson added: “The great thing about collaborating is learning new stuff, I think artists are solitary people and we tend to get stuck in our own ways of working. This has definitely opened my eyes to how I tackle the creative process and I've had the opportunity to test out new skills that I wouldn’t have explored before.”

The large-scale outdoor art installation in Shoreditch will feature three multi-dimensional sculptures which will act as canvases for the artists’ works.

The installation will also feature the work of artists Lois O’Hara, Scott Balmer and David Oku.

The launch will take place at Boxpark, Shoreditch, from 5.30pm to 10.30pm on July 24. The exhibition, which is for people aged 18 and over only, will run from July 24 to August 3.