Shoreditch: Bridgerton fans given chance to attend Season 2 premiere

Holly Chant

Published: 1:19 PM March 21, 2022
Newspaper sellers mark the launch of Season 2 of the Netflix hit Bridgerton

To mark the launch of Season 2 of the Netflix hit, Bridgerton, the infamous tattle-tail rag by Lady Whistledown is being released across the UK for the first time ever. Inside the rag will be golden tickets with one person winning a ticket to the world premiere. - Credit: Tom Wren

Hackney fans of Netflix's popular period drama Bridgerton could be in with a chance to win tickets to the latest season's world premiere in London. 

Today, from 12pm onwards, Regency-style newspaper sellers will be greeting passers-by at Boxpark in Shoreditch with a special edition of Lady Whistledown's Society Papers. 

Fifteen lucky people will be handed copies with a golden ticket inside, meaning they can then register with a chance to attend Bridgerton's season two premiere. 

Copies will also be handed out at London Bridge today.

Fans attending the premiere at Tate Modern on March 22, will be able to bring a guest 

People in Shoreditch may also be treated to a string quartet playing the show's theme tune, as fans in South Bank were serenaded at a similar event yesterday (March 20). 

The red carpet will also be streamed virtually on Netflix’s YouTube channel from 8pm on 22 March. 

In the final minutes of the Season 1 finale, the true identity of local-gossip monger - Lady Whistledown, was revealed in a shock twist. 

In Season 2, the story follows Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the Bridgerton siblings, as he sets out to find a wife.

Looking for a match among the debutantes during social season, Anthony crosses paths with the Sharma family, and his subsequent courtship of Edwina Sharma leads to drama, chaos and gossip. 



