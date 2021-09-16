Things to do

Published: 3:27 PM September 16, 2021

Oslo is one of the Hackney venues which will host performances by The Great Escape's First Fifty acts. - Credit: Alex Amoros

Brighton's Great Escape festival has announced its first 50 acts with many prepping to perform across Hackney venues in a series of gigs in November.

The First Fifty showcases will take place across eight iconic Hackney venues, including Studio 9294, The Hackney Social, Night Tales, NT's loft, Oslo, Paper Dress Vintage and Seabright Arms.

The east London live launch on November 17 will celebrate the return of The Great Escape festival next year, after a two year hiatus.

Up-and-coming artists performing that night include South London lyricist Enny and south Asia-influenced R&B act Priya Ragu.

Paper Dress Vintage will also host performances on November 17. - Credit: Pol Allingham

Brighton's Lime Garden will bring some guitar-driven indie surf rock to Hackney while artists KAM-BU and Miso Extra will bring the best of new rap and grime.

The music on offer ranges across genres, from electro-pop to gospel jazz to post-punk.

For the full line-up or to book tickets visit greatescapefestival.com/first-fifty

Tickets for The Great Escape festival can be found here.