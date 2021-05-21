News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
London's 'best indie bookshop' to host literary festival this October

Holly Chant

Published: 1:53 PM May 21, 2021   
Burley Fisher Books in Haggerston

Burley Fisher Books in Haggerston. - Credit: Holly Chant

A book festival is set to celebrate independent literature in Hackney this October.

Haggerston's Burley Fisher Books, which was crowned the best indie bookshop in London this year, is throwing a big book party later in the year to mark its fifth birthday and the resilience of independent publishing following the challenges of the pandemic. 

The BFDay21 Festival will kick off on October 15 -16 at St Peter De Beauvoir Town Church.

A spokesperson for the bookshop said: "With things opening up safely, we have been inspired by our London win to kick off the next five years by doing what we do best, throwing a big book party."

The festival aims to showcase indie publishers and writers with a live weekend programme of readings, discussions, workshops, parties and bookselling. 

Individual tickets for reading events and workshops will go on sale in September.

To book an early bird pass now visit www.burleyfisherbooks.com/products/bfday21-early-bird-ticket

