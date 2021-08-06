News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

Young singers wanted to record anti-racism anthem 

Logo Icon

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Published: 4:04 PM August 6, 2021   
Choral director Hannah Brine is looking for young singers to form new choir

Choral director Hannah Brine is looking for young singers to form new choir - Credit: Hannah Brine

An award-winning choral director and a hit songwriter are looking for young singers to record a new anti-racism song.  

Hackney's Hannah Brine leads three choirs in London including the Finsbury Park Singers, and Michael Garvin, who has written hit songs recorded by artists from Jennifer Lopez to George Benson.  

The pair wrote Ray of Sunlight shortly after the death of George Floyd and are searching for 16 singers to record the song as a new choir.  

The single will be released on World Peace Day on September 21. It will help to raise money for Stop Hate UK, a national organisation which challenges all forms of hate crime and discrimination.  

Hannah said: “We believe racism is a learned behaviour and sadly we have seen it raise its ugly head again during the recent Euro finals.

You may also want to watch:

"We hope young people singing and helping to spread a positive message of togetherness and standing up for justice will go some small way to helping unite us as one human race.” 

Singers aged nine to 18 can find out more information and submit a video recording at  www.hannahbrine.co.uk/ray-of-sunlight, ensuring they have a parent or guardian’s consent.

Most Read

  1. 1 Legendary east London graffiti pub to reopen after 26 years
  2. 2 Gone in 60 seconds: Watch as 'keyless' thief steals Hackney car
  3. 3 Hackney Wick bar and restaurant opens with Two More Years to go
  1. 4 Residents report losing sleep over Broadway Market drinkers and idling minicab engines
  2. 5 Surgery blunder sees wrong side of 75-year-old patient's thyroid removed
  3. 6 Professor dates Regent's Canal blaze snaps - but who took them?
  4. 7 Britannia Leisure Centre and the changing face of Shoreditch Park
  5. 8 Stamford Hill North and Shoreditch hardest hit during Covid waves
  6. 9 'They don't care,' says Hackney family living in mould-infested property
  7. 10 New traffic measures as school brings pupils onto a single site
Music
Finsbury Park News
Hackney News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Annmarie with the team at Homerton Hospital. Picture: Homerton Hospital

Data

How Homerton Hospital staff took on the virus in the first year of Covid

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
The much-loved vocalist was found dead at his home in Essex on March 4 at the age of 49 Picture: Ant

Mental Health

Crowdfunder for Prodigy's Keith Flint mural to raise mental health...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Road works are set to be a factor in parts of Brent this week.

Key road closed: Hackney and Islington travel news July 31 - August 6

Pol Allingham

Logo Icon
Kadija Jatta, Cemre Dirik and Channay Butler-Revell have all won scholarships to top fee paying schools.

Education News

Students earn scholarships at top schools worth £150,000

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon