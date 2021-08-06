Young singers wanted to record anti-racism anthem 

Published: 4:04 PM August 6, 2021

Choral director Hannah Brine is looking for young singers to form new choir - Credit: Hannah Brine

An award-winning choral director and a hit songwriter are looking for young singers to record a new anti-racism song.

Hackney's Hannah Brine leads three choirs in London including the Finsbury Park Singers, and Michael Garvin, who has written hit songs recorded by artists from Jennifer Lopez to George Benson.

The pair wrote Ray of Sunlight shortly after the death of George Floyd and are searching for 16 singers to record the song as a new choir.

The single will be released on World Peace Day on September 21. It will help to raise money for Stop Hate UK, a national organisation which challenges all forms of hate crime and discrimination.

Hannah said: “We believe racism is a learned behaviour and sadly we have seen it raise its ugly head again during the recent Euro finals.

"We hope young people singing and helping to spread a positive message of togetherness and standing up for justice will go some small way to helping unite us as one human race.”

Singers aged nine to 18 can find out more information and submit a video recording at www.hannahbrine.co.uk/ray-of-sunlight, ensuring they have a parent or guardian’s consent.