Acapella choir to debut at Hackney's Round Chapel
- Credit: Tom Hartley
A group of 50 singers are coming together for their their debut concert at Round Chapel in Hackney.
ChoirCo formed post-lockdown and are based in central London. The acapella choir will perform their first show on the evening of December 12.
Erin McCullough, Brand Music Consultant at creative music agency DLMDD, set up the choir in September after living at home in Belfast over the pandemic.
Erin said: “It was like everything over the pandemic - we didn’t realise what we had until it was gone.
"Singing in a small room with people, performing, making music, these were all things I took for granted, and missed so much over the last year.
"Returning to London from Belfast, I knew I wanted to create a special space for singers who were looking to try something new or light the spark on an old passion."
The choir has grown over three months and now spans two groups, one of which is comprised of women only.
Get tickets at buytickets.at/choirco
