Rooftop igloos open in Shoreditch as Christmas events begin

The days are shorter and the nights are colder, but no fear- from rooftop igloos to comedy shows- there is plenty to keep your spirits warm this November weekend!

Exhibition at Shoreditch Gallery

Enjoy interactive art in Shoreditch as Jealous East presents Dave Buonaguidi’s ‘WOT THREE WORDZ’: a collaborative exhibition between the artist and the audience that will take place from November 11-28.

The exhibition will explore human vices through the use of wordplay combined with passport photo portraits from audience volunteers.

Using a vintage photo booth in the gallery, participants will have the chance to create a unique commission featuring their personalised vices.

You can find the gallery at 53 Curtain Road, London, EC2A 3PT.

For more information, visit: https://jealousgallery.com/blogs/exhibitions/wot-three-wordz-1

Watch the Christmas Lights at Marylebone

Step into Christmas at Marylebone Village’s Christmas Light Switch on and Shopping Evening on Wednesday, November 10.

Shoppers are invited to celebrate the start of the season as the streets of Marylebone are illuminated. There will be collections in support of mental health charity partner Mind in Brent, Wandsworth and Westminster.

More than 50 shops, cafes and restaurants will join together to offer a huge range of exclusive discounts, offers and special menus for one day only.

There will even be festive activities such as wreath-making workshops and personalised illustrations from local artist Eleni Sofroniou.

For full event information, participating brands, updates and activations, visit Marylebonevillage.com.

Wednesday November, 10, 3-7pm.

Nearest tube stations: Bond Street, Baker Street, Marylebone Great Portland Street

Nish Kumar Comedy Show

Visit The Bill Murray in Angel for Nish Kumar’s work in progress comedy show. A critically acclaimed comic, Nish Kumar has had huge success in stand-up and has been nominated for the prestigious comedy award for best show in 2015 and 2016. In a time of uncertainty and change, his show is about taking back control.

Tickets start at £7.50 and can be bought for Saturday 5.30pm and Sunday 6.30pm from https://www.nishkumar.co.uk/gigs/

Rooftop igloos in Shoreditch

If you’re looking to celebrate in style, then these rooftop igloos in Finsbury Square are for you. On the tenth floor of Montcalm Royal London House Hotel, Aviary is the coolest way to be cosy this winter.

You can choose between dining igloos for a meal, or the drink and snack igloos with lounge-style seating. Each igloo can host six to eight guests.

To book an igloo with a view, visit: aviarylondon.com/igloos

UK Green Film Festival at Rio Cinema, Dalston

In time for COP26, the UK Green Film Festival will show five urgent documentaries examining the climate crisis and serious environmental issues.

Some of the films include ‘Now’ by Jim Rakete, a feature about the actions young climate activists like Greta Thunberg are taking to be listened to by their elders.

Saturday, November 13 is the last day to enjoy the festival.

For more information and tickets, visit: riocinema.org.uk