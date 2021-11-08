As the capital gears up for the festive season and boroughs prepare Christmas lights displays, many people will be wondering where they can do some Yuletide shopping, or simply go to soak up the Christmas spirit or some glühwein.

Here’s a list of some of the best Christmas markets happening in and around north London.

King’s Cross markets galore

This Christmas season, King’s Cross is inviting people to get into the festive spirit with an entire month of winter markets.

Every week, starting from Friday November 26 and running through to Sunday December 19, festive markets will take-over King’s Cross showcasing an eclectic mix of independent and boutique brands, designers, creatives, and craft makers.

The markets include The Drops Christmas Market running from December 3 to December 5 at Coal Drop's Yard.

Curated in partnership with Hemmingway Design, the monthly fashion market will switch into gifting mode during the first weekend of December offering unique, one of a kind presents from emerging brands, many of them local and sustainably focused.

Find out more at www.coaldropsyard.com/the-drops-christmas-market

The Canopy Market will take place at King's Cross from November 26 to December 23 every Tuesday to Sunday curated by Real Food Markets. The market at Granary Square will be selling Christmas trees and will host weekend takeovers including a vegan Christmas market from December 3-5.

Find out more at canopymarket.co.uk

Lower Stable Street Christmas Market will run from November 26 to December 19 every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The market will take place in Coal Drops Yard and will bring together food, craft, flowers and Christmas trees.

Learn more at www.kingscross.co.uk/event/lower-stable-street-market

Lower Stable Street Christmas Market at King's Cross. - Credit: © John Sturrock

Mexican restaurants Casa and Plaza Pastor will be hosting the return of the Mexican Christmas Market which will take place from December 10 to 12.

It will feature artisanal Mexican clothing, accessories, ornaments and craftworks from independent artists and designers.

Find out more at www.kingscross.co.uk/event/mexican-christmas-market

There will also be the Illustrators Christmas Fair on December 18 at The Crossing at King's Cross. It is billed as London's largest illustration fair giving visitors a chance to browse through some of the best local independent artists' collections of unique prints, cards, zines and more.

Learn more at www.kingscross.co.uk/event/illustrators-christmas-fair

The Crafty Fox Christmas Craft Fair will take place on December 19. The market is renowned for supporting emerging designer makers and artists.

The Crafty Fox collaboration makes its return at The Crossing at King’s Cross. Gifts and presents on offer will include prints, jewellery, ceramics, textiles, and homewares.

Find out more at www.craftyfoxmarket.co.uk

Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair, Islington

For those looking for high-end goods, the Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair may be the answer.

The bespoke event will run from November 10 to 14 at the Business Design Centre in Angel. It will give shoppers a chance to peruse the wares of more than 450 artisan and small businesses selling everything from wine, Christmas eats, clothes, arts and crafts.

There will also be a programme of talks and workshops teaching market-goers how to make festive wreaths and other decorations.

Admission costs £20, with extra charges for workshops.

Learn more at www.countrylivingfair.com/london

Christmas beer market, Brick Lane

Truman Brewery will be launching its London Christmas Beer Market this year with more than 50 of the UK’s best breweries taking part from November 19-20.

The market was set up by the team behind the London Craft Beer Festival and will also feature live music and activities across the two-day extravaganza.

Not only will there be beers, wines, ciders, and spirits to try at the market but gifts like Christmas cheese boxes will also be available to take away or for home delivery via the market’s shopping app.

Find out more and buy tickets at https://londonchristmasbeermarket.co.uk/

Satanic Christmas Flea Market, Angel

For those less festively inclined, the Satanic Christmas Flea Market at Electrowerkz on Torrens Street is worth checking out on December 12.

The flea market is a dark arts and crafts event based in London and it will be hosting a special anti-Christmas fair for “devilish last-minute” gifts.

The market will feature 80 unusual shops full of curiosities and oddities including vintage and bespoke collectibles, underground fashion, original art, cultural relics, vintage clothing, toys, occult trinkets, comics and zines as well as human skulls, taxidermy and much more.

There will also be a bar and restaurant service Sunday roasts.

Entrance to the flea market costs £3.

Learn more by searching Satanic Flea Market - Antichristmas Fayre at Facebook.com

Christmas Graphic Art Fair, Shoreditch

Online shop They Made This will be hosting a Christmas Graphic Art Fair in Shoreditch.

The online shop sells affordable artworks by many of the world’s top graphic artists and designers.

The market will run from December 4 to December 5 at Protein Studios at 31 New Inn Yard in Shoreditch.

It will offer the opportunity to shop for limited edition art from 50 of the world’s top contemporary graphic artists as well as give market-goers a chance to try screen-printing or commission their own unique artwork from resident artists.

There will also be plenty of mince pies and mulled wine for visitors to tuck into.

If there are any local market's we have left out of this list let us know by emailing holly.chant@archant.co.uk