Published: 3:57 PM October 15, 2021

The world has finally woken up to what we already knew - Dalston is a great place to live and visit.

This month, Time Out has ranked it as the thirteenth best neighbourhood in the world and nobody could disagree with its inclusion.

From the excitement of a bustling market to the aroma of Turkish grill, here’s our insider scoop of five reasons why we already know that there is no place like Dalston.

Broadway Market

For a local treasure, you can’t beat a good old East End street market. Saturday sees Broadway Market bustling with stalls featuring an array of food, clothes, albums and books.

You may also want to watch:

This busy street dates all the way back to 1000 BC when it was a cart-track, bringing in food supplies to London. Nowadays, it is lined with a host of shops and cafes that are open all week long.

Arcola Theatre

Dalston is nothing if not a culture hive, and where better to experience performing arts than at Arcola Theatre? From premiering originals to modernising classics, they take visual storytelling to the next level.

https://www.arcolatheatre.com/about/what-we-do/

24 Ashwin Street, E8 3DL

Eastern Curve Garden

Dalston’s rural oasis, the Eastern Curve Garden is beautifully tranquil thanks to the lovingly curated plants and flowers.

This green space is a sanctuary in the busy streets of Dalston, and along with its social café, it is a hub for the community to recharge with nature and each other.

The garden is open on Sunday and Monday from 2-8pm, and Tuesday to Saturday from 2-10pm. Entrance to the garden is located next to the Hackney Peace Carnival Mural, at 13 Dalston Lane, E8 3DF



Turkish food

Ask any Londoner where to get the best Turkish in town, and soon enough you’ll find yourself Dalston-bound. Dalston is home to a large Turkish community, and that is reflected in the flavours of the area. Expect mezzes, grills, baklava- and always end the night with a Turkish tea.

Jump off Dalston Junction station and follow the smell of fresh bread and hot kebabs.

The Art Deco Rio cinema in Dalston - Credit: Rio cinema.wikimedia commons

Rio Cinema

Not many neighbourhoods have a chic independent cinema that opened in 1915- but, of course, Dalston has.

Rio Cinema has remained a trendy spot for indie film-watchers and a stable for locals wanting to see the latest blockbuster or an old classic.

The cinema has a cool-kids lounge bar in the basement to bank in the most hip trip to the movies.

Rio Cinema is on 107 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PY

