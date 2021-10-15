News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

Five reasons why Dalston is one of the coolest places in the world

Logo Icon

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Published: 3:57 PM October 15, 2021   
Broadway market is brimming with vistors browsing the Saturday stalls-

Broadway market is brimming with visitors browsing the Saturday stalls- - Credit: Archant

The world has finally woken up to what we already knew - Dalston is a great place to live and visit. 

This month, Time Out has ranked it as the thirteenth best neighbourhood in the world and nobody could disagree with its inclusion.

From the excitement of a bustling market to the aroma of Turkish grill, here’s our insider scoop of five reasons why we already know that there is no place like Dalston.   

Broadway Market  

For a local treasure, you can’t beat a good old East End street market. Saturday sees Broadway Market bustling with stalls featuring an array of food, clothes, albums and books.  

You may also want to watch:

This busy street dates all the way back to 1000 BC when it was a cart-track, bringing in food supplies to London. Nowadays, it is lined with a host of shops and cafes that are open all week long.  

Arcola Theatre  

Most Read

  1. 1 Two taken to hospital and driver arrested after car flips in Hackney
  2. 2 TfL told to introduce 'pay per mile' charge to motorists
  3. 3 Met officer cleared over moped rider's death during Stoke Newington chase
  1. 4 Boiling Point: The film shot in one take inside a Hackney restaurant
  2. 5 New Aldi opens with help from Hackney pupils and Olympian
  3. 6 Aldi Local to open in Dalston next month
  4. 7 Planet Organic to open in Broadway Market despite thousands of signatures in protest
  5. 8 Shoreditch pop-up pub swaps old tech for pints and food
  6. 9 ‘People hit the deck’ - Londoners stunned by fighter jet flyover
  7. 10 'Unbelievably awful’ - North London MPs react to David Amess stabbing

Dalston is nothing if not a culture hive, and where better to experience performing arts than at Arcola Theatre? From premiering originals to modernising classics, they take visual storytelling to the next level.

https://www.arcolatheatre.com/about/what-we-do/ 

24 Ashwin Street, E8 3DL

Eastern Curve Garden  

Dalston’s rural oasis, the Eastern Curve Garden is beautifully tranquil thanks to the lovingly curated plants and flowers.  

This green space is a sanctuary in the busy streets of Dalston, and along with its social café, it is a hub for the community to recharge with nature and each other.  

The garden is open on Sunday and Monday from 2-8pm, and Tuesday to Saturday from 2-10pm. Entrance to the garden is located next to the Hackney Peace Carnival Mural, at 13 Dalston Lane, E8 3DF 
 
Turkish food  

Ask any Londoner where to get the best Turkish in town, and soon enough you’ll find yourself Dalston-bound. Dalston is home to a large Turkish community, and that is reflected in the flavours of the area. Expect mezzes, grills, baklava- and always end the night with a Turkish tea.  

Jump off Dalston Junction station and follow the smell of fresh bread and hot kebabs.  

The Art Deco Rio cinema in Dalston

The Art Deco Rio cinema in Dalston - Credit: Rio cinema.wikimedia commons

Rio Cinema 

Not many neighbourhoods have a chic independent cinema that opened in 1915- but, of course, Dalston has.

Rio Cinema has remained a trendy spot for indie film-watchers and a stable for locals wanting to see the latest blockbuster or an old classic.  

The cinema has a cool-kids lounge bar in the basement to bank in the most hip trip to the movies.  

Rio Cinema is on 107 Kingsland High Street, E8 2PY
 

Dalston News
Hackney News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police flashing lights.

Woman battered Hackney Wetherspoons with axe as customers hid inside

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Headley has been immortalised with a blue plaque

Much-loved Hackney Big Issue seller honoured with plaque

Blanca Schofield

Logo Icon
Frampton Park Estate Community Hall. Picture: Google Maps

Planning and Development

Frampton Park estate's hall will be demolished for council development

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters work to control the blaze on Graham Road. 

London Fire Brigade

Hackney fire 'caused by faulty fridge'

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon