Published: 12:31 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 12:46 PM October 25, 2021

Hackney artist Dave Buonaguidi will explore human vices in his latest collaborative exhibition which invites art lovers to make their own prints via a slot machine and vintage photobooth. - Credit: Dave Buonaguidi

A Hackney print artist is giving people a chance to create their own unique piece of print art as part of an exhibition exploring human vices.

Shoreditch gallery Jealous East will be presenting Dave Buonaguidi's provocative new show Wot Three Wordz next month.

The artist, who is also known as Hackney Dave, believes people can be defined by three simple things, "our passions, a favourite food or drink and our guilty pleasures".

Visitor's to the show will be able to generate the three vices in the form of random, sometimes explicit words, through the pull of a lever on the artist's bespoke fruit slot machine.

The words will then be printed onto a portrait of themselves taken by a vintage photobooth in the gallery.

A spokesperson for Jealous East said of the collaborate exhibition between artist and audience: "Now it is the audience’s turn to be the face behind Buonaguidi’s iconic screenprints.

"For a limited time only, with the use of a vintage photobooth in the gallery, customers will have the chance to create a unique commission featuring their personalised vices."

The exhibition will also display a selection of Buonaguidi’s own Wot Three Wordz artworks which feature his distinctive use of vibrant typography printed on photos from his vintage collection of photographs.

Visitor's to the exhibition will be able to make their own pieces of art printed onto passport photos of themselves in November. - Credit: Dave Buonaguidi

The spokesperson added: "This humorously random exhibition aims to show the connections we share as humans, and how we all have our own vices."

Before becoming an artist, Hackney Dave worked in advertising for over 35 years, co-founding several creative agencies including St. Luke’s, 4Creative and Karmarama.

In 2003 he created a Make Tea Not War poster for the anti-Iraq-war marches which swept across London and the world.

It now is part of the collection at the V&A and hangs in the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Trento and Rovereto (MART) in Italy.

The artist recently made charity prints commemorating Italy's Euro 2020 triumph with all proceeds going to Covid charities in England.

Wot Three Wordz will run from 11th November 11 to November 28 at Jealous East. 53 Curtain Road, Shoreditch.