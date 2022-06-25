News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

Hackney festival celebrating Turkish and Kurdish culture returns

Logo Icon

Julius Lawless-Master

Published: 12:34 PM June 25, 2022
Day-Mer’s culture and arts festival returned

Day-Mer’s culture and arts festival returned - Credit: Deniz Ozbolat

A month-long festival in Hackney celebrating Turkish and Kurdish culture has returned as an in-person event.

Day-Mer Turkish and Kurdish Community Centre’s 33rd culture and arts festival began on Wednesday, June 15, with this the first time it has been held in person since the Covid pandemic began.

Hackney’s longest running festival will culminate with an event at Clissold Park on Sunday, July 3, featuring musicians, food stands and an information stall run by Hackney Council.

A Day-Mer spokesperson said: “Our festival brings together, not just the Turkish and Kurdish speaking community, but people from all backgrounds.

“In the last two years, following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic across the world, we have had to hold our festival online.

“This was on the back of organising festivals continuously since 1989 despite all kinds of obstacles and hardships.”

Councillor Humaira Garasia, speaker of Hackney, was among those to give speeches at the opening event of this year’s festival, praising Day-Mer's impact on London's Turkish-speaking community.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 16, in custody after spate of sexual assaults in Hackney Marshes
  2. 2 8 charged after drugs raids in Hackney and Tower Hamlets
  3. 3 Cops hunt 'crucial' witness 'Sandra' who helped teen rape victim
  1. 4 Boy charged with 3 offences after series of Hackney Marshes sex assaults
  2. 5 Wanted: Suspect sought after series of sexual assaults in Hackney Marshes area
  3. 6 Met defends Israeli police visit to Hackney
  4. 7 TfL worker launches petition to reinstate Finsbury Park to Edgware railway
  5. 8 Pole thrown on railway tracks 'caused over 11 hours of delays'
  6. 9 The three strikes and protests hitting Hackney this week
  7. 10 Man dies after being found on fire in Stoke Newington

Day-Mer was founded 33 years ago to support Turkish and Kurdish people living in London, helping to promote their social and economic rights. 

Visit daymer.org for more festival details.

Hackney News
East London News
London

Don't Miss

A gun was reportedly fired during a weapons fight between groups in the Gilpin Road area in Lower Clapton last night

London Live News

Hackney shooting: Appeal after 'weapons fight' in Lower Clapton

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Plea date set for man charged with attempted murder in London Fields

London Live News

Plea date set for teen charged with broad daylight stabbing

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Evering Road, where a fire broke out in a third-floor flat

London Live News

Hackney Downs flat fire caused by 'paper igniting during cooking'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Thomas J Price who has created Warm Shore, the Windrush sculpture which will be outside Hackney Town Hall

Hackney sculpture to celebrate Windrush generation

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon