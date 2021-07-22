Cinema and live music at All Points East's neighbourhood festival

Published: 1:35 PM July 22, 2021

In the neighbourhood runs August 31 until September 2 with free cinema screenings, live music, workshops and activities. - Credit: Rory James

All Points East Festival's free 'In The Neighbourhood' event returns this summer with three days of activities, outdoor screenings and live music.

Running in Victoria Park from August 31 to September 2, the family friendly line up also includes street food and pop up bars, dance, cabaret, sports, crafts and wellbeing activities.

There will be live music and music workshops at the three day event - Credit: Rory James

Run in collaboration with local community groups, the programme gets underway straight after the main festival's four days of top class music acts including Bicep, Kano, Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Cinema screenings include Mama Mia, The Lion King, Kinky Boots, and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, while local breweries will get involved in a Craft Beer Fair on August 31.

A Craft Beer Fair takes place on August 31 - Credit: Rory James

Emerging music talent curated by Continental Drifts will play for the crowds, and there are performances by queer Pan-Asian cabaret collective The Bitten Peach, storytelling and dance with Queen of Sheba International, Werk In Progress curated by East London's favourite LGBTQ+ venue The Glory, and aerial circus performances and workshops with Upswing. For little ones there is magical storytelling on the bandstand by Half Moon Theatre or pop-up puppet shows with Bus King Theatre.

Children's activities include puppet shows, workshops and film screenings - Credit: Rory James

Creatives can enjoy free design and woodwork sessions with Poetry In Wood, making flower corsages with Flowers by Imogen, and for fitness fans there are workshops from the Thai Boxing Fighters Academy, plus yoga from More Yoga.

Meanwhile The School of Noise is offering sessions which explore the science of sound, playing unusual instruments, composing experimental sound art, and conducting orchestras of fruit and vegetables.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says: “We’re so pleased to bring In The Neighbourhood back to All Points East this year, in collaboration with Tower Hamlets. It is a real celebration of the local area, and we’re lucky to have all these fantastic local businesses and vendors join us in Victoria Park for three days of free activities and entertainment. Whether it’s a dance class, theatre or craft workshop, there really is something for everyone.”

Find the full programme here:

https://www.allpointseastfestival.com/nbhd/