All Points East: Bank holiday bonanza off with a bang

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 11:17 AM August 28, 2021   
All Points East Festival, Victoria Park, London 27.08.21. Crowd watching Emmy

The crowd enjoying day one of the All Points East Festival at Victoria Park. - Credit: Polly Hancock

The bank holiday weekend got off to a lively start as crowds flooded into Victoria Park for day one of All Points East.

A stellar line-up dotted across six stages attracted thousands, with the mood one of total euphoria after an unprecedented 18 months.

Seemingly, people's biggest dilemma was how to optimise the day to see as many of their favourites as possible - not a bad problem to have.

While headliner London Grammar brought the house down with typical aplomb, Friday was a day where every artist shone.

All Points East Festival, Victoria Park, London 27.08.21.Dance crowd watch LÃ¥psley onstage in the

Crowd at the front of the North Stage at All Points East. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Beyond the musical talents on display, each radiated a sense of gratitude at simply being there.



It was a timely reminder of just how bad the pandemic has been for this industry, thankfully now a recovering one.

A frequent scene was hundreds of people streaming from the East Stage to West Stage, where the line-up times had been staggered by design.

While London Grammar and grammar-nominated Jorja Smith were on the East Stage, fan-favourite Mahalia and Loyle Carner were on the West Stage.

This meant that after seeing one people would make their way across the park to catch the other.

That said, there was plenty in between the two biggest stages to capture people's attention, namely the artists on the other four.

All Points East Festival, Victoria Park, London 27.08.21.Låpsley onstage in the North Arena

Låpsley on the North Stage at All Points East. - Credit: Polly Hancock

A standout from the North Stage was Låpsley, while Eloise was a favourite on the Firestone Stage.

All Points East Festival, Victoria Park, London 27.08.21. Eloise on the Firestone Stage

Eloise on the Firestone Stage at All Points East. - Credit: Polly Hancock

There was also a lot of love for the BMW Play Next stage, a platform for the biggest breakthrough artists.

Jodie Nicholson and Tyson are definitely names to watch out for.

All Points East Festival, Victoria Park, London 27.08.21.On the fairground rides

The fairground rides at All Points East 2021. - Credit: Polly Hancock

Highlight of the Day

Mahalia.

This powerhouse - signed since the age of 13 - saw her lofty reputation soar even further after delivering a set as full of emotion as it was talent.

Honourable mentions go to Hoxton boy Kojey Radical and Conrad.

With day one done, organisers can reflect on a brilliantly put together festival which has already achieved its goal of giving people a bank holiday to remember.

Check back for more coverage over the next three days.




All Points East



