5 things to look forward to at All Points East Festival 2022

Electronic pioneers Kraftwerk will be joining The Chemical Brothers as double headliners on Saturday, August 20 - Credit: All Points East

Since emerging on London's festival scene in 2018, All Points East has brought some of the world’s biggest artists to Victoria Park each summer and cemented its status as one of the capital’s leading music events.

From August 19-28, the festival will be returning to the East End for two huge weekends of rock, indie, dance and hip-hop, as well as an exciting midweek programme of free entertainment and activities.

To get you excited for this year’s epic 10-day event, here’s our pick of five highlights to look forward to at All Points East Festival 2022.

1) A full-day celebration of dance music

The hugely popular Field Day returns on Saturday, August 20 to celebrate its 15th anniversary with a double headliner featuring two of the most iconic names in electronic music.

The Chemical Brothers top the bill on Field Day with a brand-new live show of big beats and mesmerising visuals - Credit: Hamish Brown

Having captivated crowds on the East Stage in 2019, dance pioneers The Chemical Brothers will be returning to top the bill with a brand-new live show of big beats and mesmerising visuals.

Joining them will be the German gods of electronic music, Kraftwerk, who will be performing their floor-filling live sets and legendary 3D show.

Other top-tier acts performing on the day include Peggy Gou, Moodymann, Floating Points and Squarepusher, as well emerging DJs Logic 1000, Heléna Star and plenty more fresh talent across the electronic, house and hip-hop genres.

2) UK festival exclusives

Once again, APE is the place to experience festival exclusives from genre-spanning acts over six music-packed days.

Kicking off the event on Friday, August 19 with their only UK festival appearance this year, Gorillaz will be delighting fans with classic hits and songs from their latest album, Song Machine.

Virtual band Gorillaz will be opening the event on Friday, August 19 with their only UK festival appearance this year - Credit: All Points East

APE will also be the only English festival show for indie rock veterans, The National, who will be headlining the following Friday, August 26.

The legendary Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will be closing the festival on Sunday, August 28, for their only UK festival appearance of 2022.

Joining them is a special line-up curated by Nick himself, including supergroup The Smile, made up of Radiohead's Thom York and Johnny Greenwood, with Sons of Kemet’s drummer Tom Skinner, who will be performing one of their first festival sets as a trio.

Don’t miss your chance to catch these amazing acts across the two music-filled weekends.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are returning to All Points East to close the festival on Sunday, August 28 - Credit: Osha Rubchinskiy

3) The next generation of headliners

As well as bringing an impressive roster of big-name artists to Victoria Park, APE will also be championing some of the best new music talent in the UK.

The Firestone Stage is back again, where some of the most exciting up-and-coming artists have performed in previous years. This time around, you’ll have the chance to see the likes of Gglum, Feet, Dweamz, Jasper Tygner and many more emerging musicians.

The BMW UK Play Next stage will also be celebrating some of the biggest breakthrough artists and innovative new bands in partnership with their music discovery podcast, hosted by Edith Bowman.

Be sure to check out the artists on the cusp of stardom – you might even see them returning as a headliner in the years to come.

All Points East Festival is returning to Victoria Park this August bank holiday with six music-packed days - Credit: All Points East

4) London’s best street food

It’s not all about music at APE – as always, festival-goers will have the chance to indulge in delicious, locally-sourced street food throughout the event.

Some of the capital’s premier vendors will be serving up a selection of tasty treats across both weekends, and this year each stall will be offering a plant-based option to support the festival's commitment to sustainability.

East London highlights include hand-made scotch eggs from Finest Fayre Catering, From the Ashes BBQ’s succulent smoked meats and wood-fired, sourdough pizzas from Born and Raised.

A variety of local brewers will also be serving up award-winning craft ales and draft beers.

5) Free weekday activities and entertainment

Hosted in collaboration with Tower Hamlets council, In the Neighbourhood is a three-day community festival running from Sunday, August 21 to Wednesday 24.

Like previous years, the family-friendly event is free to enter and has a vibrant programme of entertainment and activities provided by local vendors and organisations.

In the Neighbourhood is a three-day community festival running from Sunday, August 21 to Wednesday, August 24 - Credit: All Points East

Catch a film at the outdoor cinema, which will be showing The Incredibles, Spiderman - No Way Home, Back to the Future, Dirty Dancing, Mamma Mia and The Bad Guys.

There are also science and drawing workshops for families, as well as theatre and music sessions from South London Samba, Children's Theatre, ELAM and Hip Hop Bingo.

If you’re feeling active, you can get involved with yoga drop-ins or sporting sessions from Saracens Rugby, West Ham FC and Tower Hamlets Tennis.

To buy tickets to All Points East, visit allpointseastfestival.com.



