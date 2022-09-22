News

In attendance at the launch of the exhibition on September 5 were artists, Gilbert and George, their assistant Yigang Yu, and Sandra Esqulant, the landlady of The Golden Heart Public House - Credit: David West

An exhibition has been launched in Upper Clapton to celebrate the end of Boris Johnson's time as prime minister and to mark "a new era of political nonsense".

New PM Liz Truss is in the firing line of Decima Gallery which features works by artists, Angelica Fernando, Tony Bears, Dr. Adolf Steg, and Paul Roundhill and Simon Ould.

Gilbert and George also payed a visit to the gallery on September 5 for the launch of the exhibition.

According to David West, director of Decima Gallery, the group is an arts organisation that hosts exhibitions in temporary spaces. Some of the works currently on display are by artists who have exhibited with Decima Gallery previously.

David said: "We haven't done a show for a while so it was nice to do something and get the old people back. The idea is to do this show and then gauge interest and try to get a permanent space next year.

"So, it's kind of a one-off, but kind of a springboard to trying to get a permanent space and maybe getting a collective together."

T-shirts available to buy will display the faces of various political figures, including MP Liz Truss, Kim Jong-un, Volodymyr Zelensky, Kenny Noye and Rishy Sunak, while the artwork also mocks the current political climate.

According to David, the original idea was only to sell the satirical T-shirts and then, as more people wanted to get involved, it "snowballed."

David added: "[The Conservative leadership race] was just on everyone's mind and it seemed we'd had so much politics recently. We thought, we tend to go against the grain on our shows, so we thought we'd do something a bit different and see what happens."

He sees this exhibition as a "springboard to getting back on track again".

The exhibition is dedicated to the landlady of The Golden Heart pub, Sandra Esqulant, and is humorously described as "a present to Sandra from her new Prime Minister".

Decima Gallery is currently exhibiting at 61 Riverside Close, Upper Clapton, E5 9SR. The event will run until October 5 and visitors can book an appointment to attend by emailing David West at mrdavidcwest@yahoo.co.uk