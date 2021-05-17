Charity chair auction stands up for the elderly
- Credit: Tom and Will Butterfield
An exhibition and charity auction of chairs customised by world renowned artists and designers runs in Shoreditch.
Finsbury Park artist Morag Myerscough, artist and set designer Es Devlin, and designer Tom Dixon are among those who have contributed to 19 Chairs at Protein Studios in New Inn Yard.
An online charity auction - closing on May 31 - runs in parallel, raising money for Age UK and Resourcing Racial Justice.
Reacting "to the damage of Covid 19," brothers Tom and Will Butterfield said their "ode to this gloriously common furniture piece" came out of the unprecedented early days of the pandemic. "To us, nothing seemed more predictable, or humble, than the chair."
They designed and built the 19 unique chairs during lockdown last spring, then delivered them to creatives worldwide to rework with a brief to "reinvent, reimagine or redesign your chair with an older person in mind - a nod to the outstanding work of Age UK, connecting our collaborators with those experiencing the isolating effects of the pandemic most deeply."
You may also want to watch:
"On their behalf, the designers cut loose, then packaged their creations ready for return."
One returned a pot plant, three sent drawings or photographs of themselves with the chairs and Devlin turned hers into a light. Helmut Smits, Joe Lycett, James Shaw also have chairs on show at Protein Studios from May 20-23.
Make a bid at https://19chairs.co.uk/
