Foals, Bicep and Bombay Bicycle Club to headline All Points East

Published: 2:33 PM March 25, 2021

Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club and Caribou are the latest acts announced to headline All Points East in August.

They will be joined in Victoria Park on Bank Holiday Monday August 30 by Gang of Youths, Roisin Murphy, Whitney, Jade Bird, Tune-Yards and Ghostpoet.

The news follows previous line up announcements of Jamie xx and Kano appearing on August 28, and APE Presents Field Day on August 29 with Bicep. General admission tickets for both days are sold out with VIP packages only remaining.

With a career spanning a decade, Oxford rock band Foals are BRIT award winners who bring their incredible six-album catalogue to the All Points East stage.

“We're super happy to be playing at APE this summer. Victoria Park is one of our spiritual homes, so it's going to be really special. We're currently working hard in the studio and you never know, we might just throw in a new riff or two!" said the band.

North London band Bombay Bicycle Club play All Points East in Victoria Park on Monday August 30. - Credit: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile Mercury Prize nominated north London indie band Bombay Bicycle Club will also hit the stage on Bank Holiday Monday alongside Canadian composer and musician Caribou.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says, “We are delighted to announce our line-up for Bank Holiday Monday. There are fantastic artists and we're incredibly excited for what will be a truly special closing day for our 2021 festival weekend at Victoria Park."

Bicep play All Points East in Victoria Park on Sunday August 29 - Credit: Khris Cowley for Here&Now

Spanning four arenas of music, APE presents Field Day sees the East London-born festival "coming home" to Victoria Park with what will be Bicep's only London festival performance this summer and the chance for the duo to perform new material as it was intended - for the dancefloor.

Maribou State and Ross From Friends are among the other acts announced and Field Day Co-Owner, Gareth Cooper said "We couldn't be more excited to be bringing Field Day back to its spiritual home of Victoria Park, where it all started 14 years ago. We are going to deliver the best day out of the summer, in one of London's best parks, with an amazing crowd, a top top music line up led from the front by the brilliant Bicep. We cannot wait to partner up with APE to provide some hope and excitement to finish off what's been an awful 12 months."

Tickets from https://www.allpointseastfestival.com/







