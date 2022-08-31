News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do >

News

Hackney Bridge warms up for Hackney Carnival

Author Picture Icon

Tara Mewawalla

Published: 3:28 PM August 31, 2022
people sitting outside Hackney Bridge Bar

Hackney Bridge will celebrate its second birthday in October - Credit: Harry Wintering

In the lead-up to Hackney Carnival, Hackney Bridge is throwing a family-friendly day festival on September 4 from 11am to 3pm.

Throughout the day, The Kids Table will host free carnival-themed craft workshops for children aged four to 8. The workshops will take place on the mezzanine of Hackney Bridge Kitchens. 

From 11am to 12.45pm, Unity Carnival Carnival and Cultural Arts will show people how to make their own decorated headwear. They will then teach them the basics of soca dance, a style of music and dance that originated in Trinidad and Tobago. Both workshops are free.

Hackney Bridge poster

Hackney Bridge is located in Hackney Wick - Credit: Naomi Gennery

Also at 11am, the Venezuelan singer-songwriter, Luzmira Zerpa, will host a music and movement workshop. She will teach the history of Calypso alongside key songs and dance moves. 

At 2pm Unity will join forces with Urban Touch for a parade to usher in the week of Hackney Carnival as both groups will be performing there too.

Hackney Council
London
Hackney News

Don't Miss

two people hugging over gcse results

London GCSE results

GCSE results 2022 live: Hackney updates as they come in

Tara Mewawalla

Author Picture Icon
The delegation delivered the petition which had been signed by almost 5,000 people

Transport for London

Thousands sign petition to 'save Hackney buses'

Charlotte Alt

Author Picture Icon
Water has been dripping in this Thaxted Court flat for over a month

Council estate residents living with waste water pouring down their walls

Charlotte Alt

Author Picture Icon
Loaded fries from street food vendor Poptata that will appear at All Points East Festival 2022 in London

All Points East | Promotion

Festival Foodie’s Guide: 9 culinary delights to try at All Points East...

Lauren Knight

Author Picture Icon