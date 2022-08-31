Hackney Bridge warms up for Hackney Carnival

News

Hackney Bridge will celebrate its second birthday in October - Credit: Harry Wintering

In the lead-up to Hackney Carnival, Hackney Bridge is throwing a family-friendly day festival on September 4 from 11am to 3pm.

Throughout the day, The Kids Table will host free carnival-themed craft workshops for children aged four to 8. The workshops will take place on the mezzanine of Hackney Bridge Kitchens.

From 11am to 12.45pm, Unity Carnival Carnival and Cultural Arts will show people how to make their own decorated headwear. They will then teach them the basics of soca dance, a style of music and dance that originated in Trinidad and Tobago. Both workshops are free.

Hackney Bridge is located in Hackney Wick - Credit: Naomi Gennery

Also at 11am, the Venezuelan singer-songwriter, Luzmira Zerpa, will host a music and movement workshop. She will teach the history of Calypso alongside key songs and dance moves.

At 2pm Unity will join forces with Urban Touch for a parade to usher in the week of Hackney Carnival as both groups will be performing there too.