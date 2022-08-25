News

Hackney Carnival will return to the streets in September in a parade of vibrant costumes, dance routines, and live music.

The main procession on Sunday, September 11 will feature 25 carnival groups, including 20 local bands and eight guest groups.

Additionally, the carnival, from midday to 7pm, will host sound systems, family friendly activities, street entertainment, and food stalls.

A panel of judges will vote for the best live music, performances, dance routines and costumes on display.

Performers from previous Hackney Carnival - Credit: Sean Pollock

Cllr Chris Kennedy, cabinet member for health, adult social care, voluntary sector and culture, said: "Carnival is for everyone and we know Hackney residents can't wait to be out and about again at their favourite carnival event enjoying that great feeling of communal celebration."

The procession will start at 12.30pm on Mare Street in Hackney Central. Judging will take place outside Hackney Town Hall Square from 1-4pm. From 1.30pm the parade will make its way to Graham Road and along Queensbridge Road.

This year's carnival celebrates inclusivity, diversity, and environmental responsibility, featuring participants of all ages and from many diverse backgrounds - Credit: Sean Pollock

Highlights will include Caribbean-inspired drummers, Brazilian drummers, Bolivian dancers, a Turkish and Kurdish band, an LGBTQ+ led group, and an East Asian carnival troupe.

Cllr Kennedy said: "While carnival will always be rooted in its Caribbean heritage, represented by the many local and visiting bands who are leading the celebrations, we're delighted to welcome dancers and performers from Hackney's other diverse communities to reflect the wealth of global carnival influences in our borough, including those from Brazil, Bolivia, Ghana, Gambia, Senegal, Turkey, Kurdistan, and China."

For the first time, Hackney Carnival will include a dedicated family area - Credit: Sean Pollock

The new family area will feature a global music stage with performances from local young musicians. There will be soca dance classes, a reggae choice, and arts and crafts too.

To prepare for the big day, carnival-goers can listen to Pax Nindi's Virtual Soundsystem Day on Saturday, September 10 from 12pm to 12am on MixCloud.

Other events will take place in the run-up, including free carnival performances and arts and crafts in Hackney's libraries.