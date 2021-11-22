Kraftwerk have been announced as a double headline act at All Points East 2022, performing with The Chemical Brothers - Credit: All Points East

Gorillaz, Tame Impala, The National, Disclosure and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds are among the headline acts set to play at All Points East 2022.

A day joint-headlined by two of electronic music’s biggest names, The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk, was also announced on Monday (November 22).

The festival has become an annual fixture in Victoria Park since the first event in 2018 - although it was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic - and includes four days of free entry and community activities known as 'In the Neighbourhood'.

Next year though, All Points East 2022 will run across two weekends - on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20 and Thursday, August 25 to Sunday, August 28 - “because just the one weekend wasn’t quite enough", according to its organisers.

Kevin Parker, who fronts Tame Impala, which has been announced as one of the headline acts at All Points East 2022 - Credit: All Points East

Organiser Jim King, CEO of the European Festivals division at AEG Presents said: “Last summer showed how much we missed All Points East, so it’s hugely exciting to not just launch 2022, but to be able to announce all six incredible headliners, and more artists across the two weekends, in one go.

"All six event days and the midweek In The Neighbourhood community programme make 2022 the biggest All Points East to date.”

Mayor of Tower Hamlets, John Biggs said: “It was great to see the return of All Points East and In the Neighbourhood to our award-winning Victoria Park this summer.

"We needed to make some changes because of Covid but as one of the first major festivals to re-open when restrictions were lifted, it was wonderful to see thousands of people come together again for world-class live music and entertainment.

"Our agreement with the organisers ensures that our local community benefits from a free programme of activities with opportunities for local businesses and artists to participate."

Other guests lined-up for next summer include Self Esteem, Aldous Harding, Anna Calvi, Greentea Peng, Sleaford Mods, Cici, Koffee, Pusha T, Yves Tumor, Rae Morris, Bess Atwell, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Lucy Dacus, Japanese Breakfast, Channel Tres, Floating Points, Freddie Gibbs, Tora-i, Joan As Police Woman, HAAi, Fred Again…, Tinariwen, Low, Jehnny Beth, Femi Kuti, Daniel Avery and Sherelle.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday (November 25) at 10am.