Small Wonders showcases scores of artists at Hoxton gallery
Published: 12:05 PM June 11, 2021
After a long break, Hoxton gallery Well Hung is "super excited" to be holding its first group show in more than a year.
Small Wonders is an exhibition of small format artworks in a range of media by more than 70 artists.
Each artist has submitted just one work to the exhibition and gallery managers say "this offers a rare opportunity to view and buy smaller pieces by well-known names and new talents working across a range of media."
Artists showing work include Anna Mac, Carl Cahsman, Dale Grimshaw, Miss Printed, Shuby and Sweet Toof with many more.
The show runs July 1-4 at neighbouring gallery space Hoxton 253 with a private view on July 1. Friday and Sunday opening times: 11am - 4pm at 253 Hoxton Street, N1.
