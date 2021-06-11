News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Small Wonders showcases scores of artists at Hoxton gallery

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 12:05 PM June 11, 2021   
I got them working from home blues

I got them working from home blues - Credit: Euan Roberts_

After a long break, Hoxton gallery Well Hung is "super excited" to be holding its first group show in more than a year.

Pelican Stance

Pelican Stance - Credit: Sweet Toof

Small Wonders is an exhibition of small format artworks in a range of media by more than 70 artists.

Rich Enough to be Batman

Rich Enough to be Batman - Credit: Heath Kane

Each artist has submitted just one work to the exhibition and gallery managers say "this offers a rare opportunity to view and buy smaller pieces by well-known names and new talents working across a range of media."

Come Together

Come Together - Credit: Anna Mac

Artists showing work include Anna Mac, Carl Cahsman, Dale Grimshaw, Miss Printed, Shuby and Sweet Toof with many more.

The show runs July 1-4 at neighbouring gallery space Hoxton 253 with a private view on July 1. Friday and Sunday opening times: 11am - 4pm at 253 Hoxton Street, N1.

You've Been Zucked

You've been Zucked - Credit: SubDude


Shoreditch News

