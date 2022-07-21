A participatory theatre project will bring adults together with children to imagine what Hackney’s future could look like.

Lookout is a project created by UK-based artists Andy Field and Beckie Darlington and will be presented by Hackney Showroom on August 6 and 7.

The production will see a one-to-one conversation about Hackney’s future between one adult audience member and one child performer while they stand on a rooftop overlooking the area.

Andie and Beckie said: “Central to all our work is the aim of creating playful and innovative new ways for adults and children to talk, think and imagine together. Spaces of compassion where new kinds of futures can be imagined.”

The artistic concept was first created in Glasgow in 2015 and has since been presented with different children in over 20 towns and on five continents, from Shanghai to Milan, Sao Paulo to Llandudno.

Lookout returned to the UK for the first time in four years last November with five interlinked version performed over ten months in Stoke-on-Trent, Crawley, St Helens, Newcastle-under-Lyme and now Hackney.

In each place, the artists have worked with a group of local primary school children for several days in preparation.

The project aims to allow children to articulate their vision for the future, express their hopes and fears and come up with ideas of how to make their home a better place.

“Our work has taught us how helpful for everyone it can be to have children be a part of these big complex conversations,” the artists said.

"By trusting children to play a meaningful part in our social and political discourse, we are able to make better, braver decisions that benefit us all.”

Andy and Beckie have worked on numerous projects to initiate new and different kinds of conversations between young people and adults.

Lookout was awarded the Spirit of the Fringe Award at the Auckland Fringe Festival in New Zealand in 2017.

The 12 performances in Hackney will be held over two days at Zettler Studios, Unit 73B Regent Studios, 8 Andrews Road, London E8 4QN.

Tickets are available here: https://www.hackneyshowroom.com/lookout/