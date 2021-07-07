News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do >

Bridget Riley and Tracey Emin 'game changers' in an unfair artworld

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 1:22 PM July 7, 2021   
Figures by Nancy Fouts

Figures by Nancy Fouts - Credit: Aurélien Mole

Works by Bridget Riley, Tracey Emin and Nancy Fouts feature in a celebration of women that highlights gender disparity in the artworld.

The first exhibition of 2021 at Hoxton's Hang-Up gallery champions the female artistic game changers "playing on a field that was rigged against them."

Ashtray by Yayoi Kusama

Ashtray by Yayoi Kusama - Credit: Courtesy of Hang-Up Gallery

Yayoi Kusama, Swoon, and Nina Chanel Abney also feature in Game Changers: Renegade Artists Defying Convention which calls attention to the Artnet finding that of $196.6 billion spent at auction between 2008-2020, just $4 billion went on artworks by women.

Red Dominance by Bridget Riley

Red Dominance by Bridget Riley - Credit: Hang-Up Gallery

"This important exhibition honours the valuable contribution made by these extraordinary women and acts as a rallying cry for equality going forward. Many of these artists re-defined or even invented their own genres and offered invaluable contributions to the development of contemporary art."

And then by Tracey Emin

And then by Tracey Emin - Credit: Courtesy of Hang-Up Gallery

The exhibition is pitched as a "conversation" around gender politics in art and the question posed by art historian Linda Nochin in 1971: “Why are there no great women artists?”.

You may also want to watch:

While the situation is improving, it remains the case that male artists dominate the permanent collections of many galleries and few women command the prices of their male peers.

Nina Abney Chanel - Temporary Friends

Nina Abney Chanel - Temporary Friends - Credit: Courtesy of Hang-Up Gallery

The gallery is not only creating space for positive change but celebrating the artistic genius of women "who climbed to the top of artistic ladders despite barriers often more significant than those faced by their male counterparts."

Most Read

  1. 1 'I'm a true Cockney', says Star Trek's Marina Sirtis on returning to London
  2. 2 Why Netflix has opened a pop-up 'video store' in Shoreditch
  3. 3 Woman, 87, 'pushed over' in suspected Hackney robbery
  1. 4 Spike in Covid cases among Hackney's young adults
  2. 5 Where to go to get Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccinations
  3. 6 Rail and road disruption for the week in Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets
  4. 7 Police commander defends stop and search as "vital tool" in tackling street violence
  5. 8 Five things to do in Hackney this weekend, from Netflix rental stores to vegan markets
  6. 9 Dragon boats and dancing to celebrate Hackney's Chinese community
  7. 10 Homerton heroin and crack dealer jailed

Game Changers runs July 30 until September 17 at Hang-Up Gallery, Branch Place, N1.

https://hanguppictures.com/

Arts & Culture
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents from Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets march to Town Hall in protest of road closures.

Hackney Council

Council raises £2.7m by fining drivers for breaching LTNs

Jacob Dirnhuber, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville cuts a ribbon to mark the opening of the new Britannia Leisure Centre.

Health

Free flume rides for young people this summer as New Britannia Leisure...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Arrest reported following Bric Lane 'child snatch attempt' incident

Crime

Man arrested after alleged Brick Lane 'child abduction attempt'

Mike Brooke

person
Hot stuff... in the kitchens preparing eastern cuisine for diners in east London.

Is your local Turkish restaurant on this 'best in Britain' semi-final list?

Mike Brooke

person