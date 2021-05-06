Volcano paintings go 'Boom' at Shoreditch gallery
- Credit: Courtesy of Jealous Gallery
Volcano paintings by artist and illustrator Paul Davis erupt this month at Shoreditch's Jealous Gallery.
‘BOOM!’ is the Curtain Road venue's first solo exhibition of the year and continues afterwards at their sister gallery in Crouch End.
Drawing on nature's most explosive power as a catalyst for life itself, Davis' bold multi-media works explore what it means to be human, from the joys and triumphs to the failures and worries.
A selection of drawings shown alongside act an obsessive diary of the artist's remembered or overheard moments.
He says: "Volcanoes are mind-blowing and sometimes so are we. Humans are astonishingly adept at invention and destruction. Starting about 3.8 billion years ago, experts say volcanoes are responsible for at least 80 percent of the land and for unlocking pretty much all of the water held in the rock on our 4.6 billion-year-old planet. Atmosphere, weather systems, oceans and eventually organisms exist due to this process. Without these nourishing, mountainous taps, life—including us—wouldn’t exist.”
‘BOOM!’ runs May 12 to 23 at Jealous East, 53 Curtain Road EC2A then continues from May 27 at Jealous North, 27 Park Road. N8.
https://www.jealousgallery.com/
Most Read
- 1 London Fields: Woman's cheekbone fractured in broad daylight attack
- 2 What can open in Hackney when lockdown rules ease on May 17?
- 3 All you need to know about the Hackney by-elections on May 6
- 4 'Massive stabbing' in Old Street forces Moorfields Eye Hospital to close
- 5 Teenagers shot and stabbed in Hackney
- 6 'Arrested for being on my balcony', a young black man speaks out
- 7 Anti-LTN independent candidates deny creating new political party
- 8 Hackney coffee roastery enjoys lockdown boom
- 9 London Assembly election 2021: Meet the north east candidates
- 10 £20,000 reward for information on Stoke Newington murder