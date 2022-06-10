Dream Wife and Belako lined up for Hackney venue party

Punk rock trio Dream Wife are lined up alongside Spanish band Belako for a Hackney gig to launch a new partnership.

Brewery Estrella Galicia, best known for its pale lager, has joined with Paper Dress Vintage - a Mare Street clothing shop which at night becomes a bar and venue.

The bands will be performing on Wednesday, June 22, as part of the brewery’s musical Project SON Estrella Galicia - which has sponsored and promoted concerts at venues around Europe since 2009. Hackney will be their first UK venture.

The event also includes a photography exhibition by Alex Amorós at Paper Dress Studios, free haircuts from Paper Dress’ neighbours, Hackney Style Council, as well as the unveiling of a new mural by UK graphic artist Mel Rye which celebrates the new partnership.

Dream Wife have won rave reviews for their full on sets - Credit: Dream Wife

London-based Dream Wife, now two albums into their career, are appearing to represent the British half of the partnership with Belako representing Spain.

Victor Mantiñán, of Estrella Galicia said: “Since 2009, we’ve supported emerging talent with our SON Estrella Galicia experiences - frequently betting on new artists who end up as headliners and we see very bright futures ahead of Dream Wife and Belako and can’t wait to see them in a small venue.”

For a limited number of tickets download Dice app or visit dice.fm