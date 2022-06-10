News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dream Wife and Belako lined up for Hackney venue party

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 5:36 PM June 10, 2022
Spanish rockers Belako are playing a Anglo-Espana gig to mark the partnership

Spanish rockers Belako are playing a Anglo-Espana gig to mark the partnership - Credit: Super Cat PR

Punk rock trio Dream Wife are lined up alongside Spanish band Belako for a Hackney gig to launch a new partnership.

Brewery Estrella Galicia, best known for its pale lager, has joined with Paper Dress Vintage - a Mare Street clothing shop which at night becomes a bar and venue.

The bands will be performing on Wednesday, June 22, as part of the brewery’s musical Project SON Estrella Galicia - which has sponsored and promoted concerts at venues around Europe since 2009. Hackney will be their first UK venture.

The event also includes a photography exhibition by Alex Amorós at Paper Dress Studios, free haircuts from Paper Dress’ neighbours, Hackney Style Council, as well as the unveiling of a new mural by UK graphic artist Mel Rye which celebrates the new partnership.

Dream Wife have won rave reviews for their full on sets

Dream Wife have won rave reviews for their full on sets - Credit: Dream Wife

London-based Dream Wife, now two albums into their career, are appearing to represent the British half of the partnership with Belako representing Spain.

Victor Mantiñán, of Estrella Galicia said: “Since 2009, we’ve supported emerging talent with our SON Estrella Galicia experiences - frequently betting on new artists who end up as headliners and we see very bright futures ahead of Dream Wife and Belako and can’t wait to see them in a small venue.”

For a limited number of tickets download Dice app or visit dice.fm 

