Shoreditch floral café blooms at new premises in Bethnal Green

Flour and Flowers café has moved to Cambridge Heath - Credit: Giada Botti

Flour and Flowers, a Hackney café nestled inside a florist, has upsized and moved to Bethnal Green.

The café has moved from its original premises, near Shoreditch Church, to Cambridge Heath – only a ten-minute walk away.

The larger premises means that the café is now serving brunches at weekends, alongside a colourful menu of cakes, pasta, soups and pastries.

Owner Giada Botti said: “I’ve always grown up with flowers and candles and decorations as my mum is a wedding planner.

“We started two years ago at the beginning on the pandemic on Hackney Road, and we just moved the coffee shop at the end of November.”

The café was previously located in Shoreditch - Credit: Giada Botti

Giada created Flour and Flowers after falling in love with the idea that you could visit the café to create an entire gift for someone.

With a choice of pastries, flowers and coffee, she believes that Flour and Flowers can satisfy any gift request.

Giada was first introduced to the industry at the age of 19 when she first began work in a Milan bakery, before becoming a chef.

Pastries from Flour and Flowers café - Credit: Giada Botti

“I was working as a head chef for a company called Comptoir Gourmand, which was a pastry shop, and before that I was a sous chef for a restaurant.

“I wanted to work on my own business with pastries and cakes because I had been studying in France to be a pastry chef,” she said.

Flour and Flowers is owned by Giada Botti - Credit: Giada Botti

With a tranquil and homely atmosphere, the café dubs itself as being the ideal setting to enjoy a good book or catch-up with old friends.

“We are a family-like business, so the environment is familiar…we like the idea of people coming inside [the café], as if they were coming inside their living room to have a coffee and a pastry,” said Giada.

Giada started work at a bakery at age 19 - Credit: Giada Botti

At their opening, Flour and Flowers organised a party for customers both old and new. The café facilitates live music events, which happen throughout the year.

Despite the struggles of the pandemic, the new, larger premises will provide Flour and Flowers with the space to bloom.