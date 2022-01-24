News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do

Shoreditch floral café blooms at new premises in Bethnal Green

Logo Icon

Mia Lyndon

Published: 8:10 AM January 24, 2022
Flour and Flowers café has moved to Cambridge Heath

Flour and Flowers café has moved to Cambridge Heath - Credit: Giada Botti

Flour and Flowers, a Hackney café nestled inside a florist, has upsized and moved to Bethnal Green.

The café has moved from its original premises, near Shoreditch Church, to Cambridge Heath – only a ten-minute walk away.  

The larger premises means that the café is now serving brunches at weekends, alongside a colourful menu of cakes, pasta, soups and pastries.

Owner Giada Botti said: “I’ve always grown up with flowers and candles and decorations as my mum is a wedding planner.

“We started two years ago at the beginning on the pandemic on Hackney Road, and we just moved the coffee shop at the end of November.”

The café was previously located in Shoreditch

The café was previously located in Shoreditch - Credit: Giada Botti

Giada created Flour and Flowers after falling in love with the idea that you could visit the café to create an entire gift for someone.

With a choice of pastries, flowers and coffee, she believes that Flour and Flowers can satisfy any gift request. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Four Hackney and Islington properties with amazing skyline views
  2. 2 Artisan coffee house opens in Angel Central following £16m refurbishment
  3. 3 'Catastrophic consequences': Hundreds of unvaccinated could lose work at Homerton Hospital
  1. 4 Man rushed to hospital following Stoke Newington stabbing
  2. 5 Dalston delivery drivers demand shelter, safety and 'dignity'
  3. 6 Revealed: Hackney, Islington and Newham are boroughs with most LTNs
  4. 7 Gun found in car as Met makes 130 arrests during drugs op
  5. 8 Woman 'may face life-changing injuries' after Dalston e-scooter crash
  6. 9 Three jailed after 'horrific' revenge attack on teenage boy near Finsbury Park
  7. 10 Library of Things opens in Dalston: Steam cleaners, tools and more for rent

Giada was first introduced to the industry at the age of 19 when she first began work in a Milan bakery, before becoming a chef.

Pastries from Flour and Flowers café

Pastries from Flour and Flowers café - Credit: Giada Botti

“I was working as a head chef for a company called Comptoir Gourmand, which was a pastry shop, and before that I was a sous chef for a restaurant.

“I wanted to work on my own business with pastries and cakes because I had been studying in France to be a pastry chef,” she said.

Flour and Flowers is owned by Giada Botti

Flour and Flowers is owned by Giada Botti - Credit: Giada Botti

With a tranquil and homely atmosphere, the café dubs itself as being the ideal setting to enjoy a good book or catch-up with old friends.

“We are a family-like business, so the environment is familiar…we like the idea of people coming inside [the café], as if they were coming inside their living room to have a coffee and a pastry,” said Giada.

Giada started work at a bakery at age 19

Giada started work at a bakery at age 19 - Credit: Giada Botti

At their opening, Flour and Flowers organised a party for customers both old and new. The café facilitates live music events, which happen throughout the year.

Despite the struggles of the pandemic, the new, larger premises will provide Flour and Flowers with the space to bloom.

Food and Drink
Arts & Culture
Shoreditch News
Bethnal Green News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officer stock

Missing People

Girl reported missing from Hackney found

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A police car

London Live News

Man arrested over two separate rape allegations - one previously unknown...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Dalston McDonalds protest

Hackney Council

Dalston food couriers protest will disrupt deliveries this afternoon

Mia Lyndon

Logo Icon
The victim was stabbed in Rossendale Street, Upper Clapton, in Hackney

London Live News

Man's head and hand slashed in Hackney knife attack

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon