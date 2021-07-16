News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Five things to do in Hackney this weekend, from markets to gigs

Holly Chant

Published: 10:10 AM July 16, 2021   
Hackney Bridge's outdoor dining space opened to the public on May 18. 

Hackney Bridge's outdoor drinking and dining spot. - Credit: Harry Winteringham

Hackney will be buzzing with markets, music, food and theatre this weekend (July 17-18). 

To make sure you don't miss out on any of the fun, here is a list of five things to do this weekend in the borough. 

5. Check out some live music at Hackney Church on Lower Clapton Road

British singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas will be performing at Hackney Church on Saturday (July 17), for an intimate, socially distanced show. 

Anyone looking to catch the gig must sign up for the waiting list for a ticket and groups must be from the same household or support bubble. 

Those lucky enough to bag tickets will be have drinks served to them from their seats and will have to wear facemasks. 

The stunning 18th century Grade II listed church wants to ensure people have a Covid safe place to see their favourite performances. Singer-songwriter James Bay will be gracing its stage on Friday. 

Sign up for the waiting list to get tickets by clicking here.

4. Check out a new restaurant

Bao Shoreditch

Bao Shoreditch - Credit: Ash James

Locals looking to broaden their culinary horizons won't have to look further than Shoredtich this weekend. 

Taking over the space that was once Andina on Redchurch Street, Bao offers the experience of a Taiwanese beef noodle shop in Hackney. 

Visitors will also be welcomed with a "guide" on how to truly enjoy their noodle soup. All Bao noodles are made-in-house with imported Taiwanese flour. 

Book here to take your taste buds to east Asia. 

3. Learn about other people's lives during lockdown at Arcola Theatre

Arcola Theatre on Ashwin Street is offering four plays this weekend, from raucous comedies to the words of Year 6 students. The performing arts theatre is showcasing The Came of Love and Chance, a romantic comedy about sex and class as well as Jubilee voices which features a group of primary school writers performing monologues about lockdown. 

I Can't Breathe, a collection of monologues and short plays written during the pandemic, will examine what it means to be Black and Booster Jab will feature voices reflecting on the vaccine programme. 

Learn more at www.arcolatheatre.com/whats-on

2. Buy from the best Black-owned businesses at Black Owned Hackney Market

Venture to Bohemia Place this Saturday and Sunday for Black Owned Hackney's Spring and Summer 2021 market series in collaboration with Black Eats LDN. 

The market will be around every month, opposite Hackney Central station showcasing London's best black-owned eats, artisan traders and other businesses. 

Market-goers can expect vegan and non-vegan food stuff, sustainably-made clothing, gifts and skincare as well as food to go. 

The market is free to enter and is pet and family friendly.

Hackney Social Brunch and Black Owned Hackney market are also putting on a Black Owned Brunch Club on Sunday (July 18). 

For £20, guests will have a tasty selection of some of London's best street food accompanied by a rum punch. 

For more information on the market click here.

To book the Brunch Club click here.

1. Check out Hackney Bridge in Olympic Park

Hackney Bridge in Hackney Wick.

A new Sunday market and indoor dining space will also be introduced later in the year. - Credit: Harry Winteringham

It's looking like there will be sun this weekend so it may be worth heading to Hackney Wick to check out its new outdoor canal side destination, In The Courtyard at Hackney Bridge. 

Visitors can choose from some of London's best street food traders, from Neapolitan pizzas, pies, Filipino BBQs and salt beef bagels - all washed down with a local craft beer, wine or spirit. 

Book here

André Langlois
André Langlois
Holly Chant
Holly Chant