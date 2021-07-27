Free boat parties, stone-fired pizza and more this weekend in Hackney
- Credit: Hailey Atkinson
There are plenty of events happening in Hackney this weekend including boat-parties on the River Lea, plays galore and a top new spot to tuck into a pizza.
Here a five great ways to spend this weekend (July 31 and August 1).
5. Party all-day and all-night at Summertime in Hackney
Bethnal Green's Oval Space near the Hackney border is welcoming party-goers to a special day and night party this Saturday.
The event for over 18s starts at 3pm and ends the next morning at 5am.
Tickets are £25 and the event promises "unadulterated party vibes". The music accompanying the night will be a blend of house music, funk and soul.
Search "Summertime in Hackney (day and night party)" at designmynight.com or click here to find out more.
4. Explore the artwork of thousands of students from around the world
Turner Prize winning artist Oscar Murillo has taken over his former school's sports hall and turned it into a huge, global art installation.
The exhibition opened last week and displays more than 40,000 canvasses created by students from around the world.
The event is free. For more information and to book tickets visit www.artangel.org.uk/project/frequencies
3. Grab a slice of pizza and a craft beer at Five Point's new outdoor taproom
Five Point Brewing Company's new hangout is offering ACE stone-baked New York Neapolitan style pizzas cooked in a woodfired oven as well as craft beers brewed on site.
The pizzas are topped with seasonal ingredients with vegan options available.
2. Learn about bisexuality at the theatre
Hackney resident and actor Kim Scopes has self-penned a one woman comedy which aims to challenge the stereotypes associated with bisexuality.
Staged at Kentish Town's Lion and Unicorn Theatre, Somewhere to Belong weaves together the testimonies of more than 40 bisexual, pan and queer people from around the world with Scopes's own journey around her sexuality.
Find out more at www.thelionandunicorntheatre.com/whats-on#/event/somewhere-to-belong
1. Hop on board an east London boat party
Alcoholic sparkling water brand Mike's Hard Seltzer is putting on pop-up boat parties all weekend and next week.
Boat party revellers will be able to enjoy funk and soul DJ sets alongside cold cans of Mike's Hard Seltzer for free.
The boat picks up from Old Ford Lock on the River Lea in Hackney. It will travel northbound for around one mile, sailing past GROW in Hackney Wick and London Stadium.
To book visit www.mikesboatseries.co.uk