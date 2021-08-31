Summer in the city: Five things to do Hackney and Islington, September 4-5
Pol Allingham
- Credit: Rio cinema.wikimedia commons
We compiled a list of five things to do in Hackney and Islington for the first weekend of September (4-5).
Food
Now’s the time for a big-dish dinner at Wadadli’s Kitchen who opened their doors on August 20 this year.
Specialising in communal feasting with south-States, Caribbean and Rasta roots, Wadadli offers seafood boil downs and vegan barbecue ‘oil downs’ starting at £35 a head.
Run by chef Andi Oliver, Wadadli started as a pop-up but August brought their first static home in Hackney Wick.
You may also want to watch:
They offer great spit-roast chicken and loaded fries at their Roadside street food location too.
Culture
Most Read
- 1 Finsbury Park murder suspect in court after woman’s body found beside major road
- 2 All Points East round-up: Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club light up Victoria Park
- 3 Stamford Hill assaults: Suspect may have Yorkshire accent
- 4 All Points East: Field Day brings the bass and beats
- 5 'Why does the UK love this particular swearword?'
- 6 All Points East: Bank holiday bonanza off with a bang
- 7 Sneak peak: The new bike route coming to a Lea Bridge Roundabout next year
- 8 A3 murder victim named as mother-of-four from Finsbury Park
- 9 Lea Bridge Road murder: Victim named as 32-year-old man
- 10 Summer in the city: Five things to do Hackney and Islington, September 4-5
Take the kids out to The Postal Museum and take a ride on the Mail Rail and journey back through London’s 100-year-old postal railway.
This year The Postal Museum is celebrating 150 years of the British postcard, an innovation of faster, cheaper communication through the post, and every visitor gets a free postcard to send.
Making friends
This month it’s Oddfellows National Friendship Month and why not join their nationwide online coffee and a chat to make some friends.
The event is on Friday 3 September at 11am.
Film
The 112-year-old Dalston cinema, Rio Cinema, is showing Wildfire and a Q and A with director Cathy Brady.
Wildfire tells of sisterhood in Ireland and has been described by the Guardian as: “Superb: forceful, uncomfortable and fiercely intelligent.”
Theatre
The latest one-woman show from multi-award winning theatre playwright Gail Louw is hitting The Hope Theatre stage and investigating what it means to be family, with a header stating “Do not murder thy father.”
The Good Dad is running until the 11th September, showing at 9pm, with tickets starting at £15.