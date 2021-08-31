News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Summer in the city: Five things to do Hackney and Islington, September 4-5

Pol Allingham

Published: 3:55 PM August 31, 2021   
The Art Deco Rio cinema in Dalston

IT'S NAME IS RIO: The Art Deco Rio cinema in Dalston - Credit: Rio cinema.wikimedia commons

We compiled a list of five things to do in Hackney and Islington for the first weekend of September (4-5). 

Food

Now’s the time for a big-dish dinner at Wadadli’s Kitchen who opened their doors on August 20 this year.

Specialising in communal feasting with south-States, Caribbean and Rasta roots, Wadadli offers seafood boil downs and vegan barbecue ‘oil downs’ starting at £35 a head.

Run by chef Andi Oliver, Wadadli started as a pop-up but August brought their first static home in Hackney Wick.

They offer great spit-roast chicken and loaded fries at their Roadside street food location too.

Culture

Take the kids out to The Postal Museum and take a ride on the Mail Rail and journey back through London’s 100-year-old postal railway.

This year The Postal Museum is celebrating 150 years of the British postcard, an innovation of faster, cheaper communication through the post, and every visitor gets a free postcard to send.

Making friends

This month it’s Oddfellows National Friendship Month and why not join their nationwide online coffee and a chat to make some friends.

The event is on Friday 3 September at 11am.

Film

The 112-year-old Dalston cinema, Rio Cinema, is showing Wildfire and a Q and A with director Cathy Brady.

Wildfire tells of sisterhood in Ireland and has been described by the Guardian as: “Superb: forceful, uncomfortable and fiercely intelligent.”

Theatre

The latest one-woman show from multi-award winning theatre playwright Gail Louw is hitting The Hope Theatre stage and investigating what it means to be family, with a header stating “Do not murder thy father.”

The Good Dad is running until the 11th September, showing at 9pm, with tickets starting at £15.
 

