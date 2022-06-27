News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Flamenco extravaganza with dancers aged 4 to 60

Logo Icon

Kim Schewitz

Published: 10:42 AM June 27, 2022
Fiesta Flamenca

Fiesta Flamenca - Credit: Escuela de Baile

London’s largest flamenco school will host a flamenco show featuring professional and student dancers aged four to 60 in Hackney next month. 

The show titled Fiesta Flamenca will include a cast of more than 100 dancers, flamenco music, a series of short pieces, solo performances by special guests dancers, professional London-based guitarists and visiting artists from Spain. 

The Escuela de Baile has locations in Angel and Covent Garden and offers classes and workshops for all levels. 

The dance school promises: “A vibrant display of authentic Flamenco dance and music. 

“Graceful body movements, punctuated with rhythmic footwork and hand clapping, combined with soulful self-expression.”

The event will take place on Sunday July 10 at the Hackney Empire, in Mare Street. 

The performances will commence at 7.30pm and ticket prices range from £39.50 – £14.50.

For tickets, go to ledb.co.uk/events/fiesta-flamenca/

