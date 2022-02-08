News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do >

6 best kebab shops in north London as voted by locals

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 4:08 PM February 8, 2022
Voting for the British Kebab Awards are now open, with winners announced on March 1

Voting for the British Kebab Awards are now open, with winners announced on March 1 - Credit: PA

Finalists for the British Kebab Awards have been announced, including five in east London.

Now in their 10th year, these awards are a chance to "recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation".

With the industry now worth over £2.2 billion to the UK economy, the British Kebab Awards (BKA) believes this cuisine has been an "integral part of our culture for decades".

Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus said: “Covid has had a huge impact amongst businesses across the country, yet many kebab businesses have tried hard to continue to provide a good service to their communities.

"The kebab industry, despite all the difficulties and challenges it faces, has continued to grow from strength to strength."

He promises that this year's awards - held annually in association with Just Eat - will be "even bigger and better than the last one".

Kebab fans can now decide between the finalists in London, the rest of England, Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven arrested after reports of castrations being broadcast live online
  2. 2 'Tearing down culture': Popular Bradbury Street takeaway shut down
  3. 3 Jailed: Man raped woman at knifepoint
  1. 4 Haggerston schoolboy earns £44,000 scholarship to top fee-paying school
  2. 5 Hackney Council in hot water with UK data watchdog over cyber attack
  3. 6 Pedestrian killed in Shoreditch bus crash
  4. 7 Hackney founder tackles waste in fashion
  5. 8 Guilty: North London offenders jailed or convicted in January
  6. 9 Hundreds of buildings lacking fire safety in east London
  7. 10 Four jailed after cops seize five guns from car boot and a kitchen

The winners will be announced at a glamourous awards ceremony on March 1.

Is your favourite kebab outlet a British Kebab Awards finalist?

The original German Doner Kebab

The British Kebab Awards said there are now over 20,000 kebab outlets in the UK - Credit: German Doner Kebab

Devran Kitchen, Haringey

487 Green Lanes, Harringay Ladder N4 1AJ 

Selale Restaurant, Haringey

1-3 Salisbury Promenade, Green Lanes, Harringay N8 0RX 

Umut 2000, Haringey

551 Green Lanes, Harringay Ladder N8 0RL 

Durum Restaurant, Finchley 

119 Ballards Lane, Church End N3 1LJ 

Istanbul Restaurant, Hackney

9 Stoke Newington Road, Dalston N16 8BH 

Mangal 1, Hackney

10 Arcola St, Hackney Downs E8 2DJ 

Hazev Restaurant, Tower Hamlets

Discovery Dock Apartments West, 2 South Quay Square, Isle of Dogs E14 9RT 

The Ottoman Doner, Tower Hamlets

163 Cannon St Rd, Whitechapel E1 2LX 

To vote for your favourite kebab restaurant, visit voting.britishkebabawards.com/

For tickets to the awards show, visit www.bkaquandoo.com/tickets

London Live News
Food and Drink
Food Reviews
North London News
Hackney News
Haringey News

Don't Miss

Former Met Police constable Shareen Kashif, 30, was sentenced for concealing criminal property

London Live News

Former officer avoids jail for hiding corrupt husband's criminal cash

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Warnings have been made against plans for public toilets at Gillett Square in Dalston

Hackney Police

Dalston beggar banned in anti-social behaviour 'clamp down'

Julia Gregory, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Shaun Deeley, 41, was in Clapton when he escaped from his minder

London Live News

Psychiatric patient absconder found 200 miles away after three days on...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Shaun Deeley, 41, was in Clapton when he escaped from his minder

London Live News

'Don't approach secure medical centre absconder', warn cops

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon