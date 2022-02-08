6 best kebab shops in north London as voted by locals
Finalists for the British Kebab Awards have been announced, including five in east London.
Now in their 10th year, these awards are a chance to "recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation".
With the industry now worth over £2.2 billion to the UK economy, the British Kebab Awards (BKA) believes this cuisine has been an "integral part of our culture for decades".
Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus said: “Covid has had a huge impact amongst businesses across the country, yet many kebab businesses have tried hard to continue to provide a good service to their communities.
"The kebab industry, despite all the difficulties and challenges it faces, has continued to grow from strength to strength."
He promises that this year's awards - held annually in association with Just Eat - will be "even bigger and better than the last one".
Kebab fans can now decide between the finalists in London, the rest of England, Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland.
The winners will be announced at a glamourous awards ceremony on March 1.
Is your favourite kebab outlet a British Kebab Awards finalist?
Devran Kitchen, Haringey
487 Green Lanes, Harringay Ladder N4 1AJ
Selale Restaurant, Haringey
1-3 Salisbury Promenade, Green Lanes, Harringay N8 0RX
Umut 2000, Haringey
551 Green Lanes, Harringay Ladder N8 0RL
Durum Restaurant, Finchley
119 Ballards Lane, Church End N3 1LJ
Istanbul Restaurant, Hackney
9 Stoke Newington Road, Dalston N16 8BH
Mangal 1, Hackney
10 Arcola St, Hackney Downs E8 2DJ
Hazev Restaurant, Tower Hamlets
Discovery Dock Apartments West, 2 South Quay Square, Isle of Dogs E14 9RT
The Ottoman Doner, Tower Hamlets
163 Cannon St Rd, Whitechapel E1 2LX
To vote for your favourite kebab restaurant, visit voting.britishkebabawards.com/
For tickets to the awards show, visit www.bkaquandoo.com/tickets