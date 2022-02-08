Voting for the British Kebab Awards are now open, with winners announced on March 1 - Credit: PA

Finalists for the British Kebab Awards have been announced, including five in east London.

Now in their 10th year, these awards are a chance to "recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation".

With the industry now worth over £2.2 billion to the UK economy, the British Kebab Awards (BKA) believes this cuisine has been an "integral part of our culture for decades".

Awards founder Ibrahim Dogus said: “Covid has had a huge impact amongst businesses across the country, yet many kebab businesses have tried hard to continue to provide a good service to their communities.

"The kebab industry, despite all the difficulties and challenges it faces, has continued to grow from strength to strength."

He promises that this year's awards - held annually in association with Just Eat - will be "even bigger and better than the last one".

Kebab fans can now decide between the finalists in London, the rest of England, Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The winners will be announced at a glamourous awards ceremony on March 1.

Is your favourite kebab outlet a British Kebab Awards finalist?

The British Kebab Awards said there are now over 20,000 kebab outlets in the UK - Credit: German Doner Kebab

Devran Kitchen, Haringey

487 Green Lanes, Harringay Ladder N4 1AJ

Selale Restaurant, Haringey

1-3 Salisbury Promenade, Green Lanes, Harringay N8 0RX

Umut 2000, Haringey

551 Green Lanes, Harringay Ladder N8 0RL

Durum Restaurant, Finchley

119 Ballards Lane, Church End N3 1LJ

Istanbul Restaurant, Hackney

9 Stoke Newington Road, Dalston N16 8BH

Mangal 1, Hackney

10 Arcola St, Hackney Downs E8 2DJ

Hazev Restaurant, Tower Hamlets

Discovery Dock Apartments West, 2 South Quay Square, Isle of Dogs E14 9RT

The Ottoman Doner, Tower Hamlets

163 Cannon St Rd, Whitechapel E1 2LX

To vote for your favourite kebab restaurant, visit voting.britishkebabawards.com/

For tickets to the awards show, visit www.bkaquandoo.com/tickets