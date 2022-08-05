Festival Foodie’s Guide: 9 culinary delights to try at All Points East Festival 2022

Promotion

Festival season is upon us, and to help you prepare for the fun summer days ahead, we’re looking at what feel-good foods are on offer at All Points East this year.

A large part of planning for a festival is working out what you’re going to eat while you’re there.

Luckily, All Points East, which is returning to East London’s Victoria Park this August bank holiday, has got you covered. Since its debut in 2018, the 10-day event has become a celebration of all things local, hosting a series of food and drink vendors with London roots.

“There will be something for everyone on offer,” reveals Darcey Jackson, an organiser of All Points East. “We’re incredibly committed to the local community, and love having the chance to showcase some of East London’s very best produce.”

Here are some must-try dishes you can enjoy at All Points East Festival this year:

1. Loaded fries from Poptata

Serving an all-time favourite, but with some unexpected additions, Poptata’s street fries are a staple of APE's food scene. They’re made using freshly cut, high-quality British potatoes and double-fried for an extra crispy exterior and fluffy centre. Why not top your fries with curry mayo or caramelised onions for an extra indulgent treat?

“Our fries hit the spot when you need a pick-me-up and is the ideal festival food to enjoy on the go,” shares co-founder Marco Maiocchi.

2. BBQ smoked meats by From the Ashes BBQ

Specialising in food that delivers flavour, fire and theatre, From the Ashes BBQ is a meat-lover's dream, with dishes ranging from low smoked pork shoulder to sumptuous beef ribs.

Meat-lovers will adore the dishes delivered by From the Ashes BBQ. - Credit: From the Ashes BBQ

Working with some of the finest farmers in the UK, they deliver only the highest quality meat products that are ethically sourced.

Discover culinary delights such as their nduja ‘Del Piero’ doughnut. This is a handmade doughnut comprising smoked pork shoulder, spicy nduja from Duchy charcuterie and zingy chilli jam. Round off your meal with a selection of tasty sides, including crispy beef fat potatoes and BBQ beans, finished in the smoker with burnt ends, a dash of bourbon and BBQ sauce.

3. Traditional English scotch eggs from Finest Fayre

Run by East London local, Nikki O’Kane, Finest Fayre Catering celebrates some of the best British classics, including sausage rolls, pork pies and flavoured scotch eggs. They also offer vegan and vegetarian alternatives and family-sized pies you and your loved ones can enjoy tucking into.

DIscover unique snacks such as breakfast or black pudding flavoured scotch eggs from Finest Fayre. - Credit: Finest Fayre

“My family originates from Bethnal Green. Living only two minutes away from Victoria Park, we trade there every Sunday, so it made perfect sense for us to get involved in All Points East Festival,” Nikki explains.

“My father was the managing director of Bordeaux Markets, so attending food fairs has always been a huge part of my life, and something that I’m passionate about.”

Using only the finest produce and innovation, their menu includes hot and cold dishes, and unique snacks such as breakfast or black pudding flavoured scotch eggs.

“It’s a great way for festival-goers to enjoy a nutritious meal that will keep them going throughout the day,” Nikki adds. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the festival this year. I love the sense of community and warmth that it promotes and the chance it provides for local businesses to get their name out there.”

4. Caribbean fried chicken from Only Jerkin’

Marinaded for 48 hours, triple-dipped in signature cream soda and ginger beer batter, and expertly seasoned, Only Jerkin’s Caribbean fried chicken is bursting with lip-smacking flavours. Enjoy the succulent crispy chicken with moreish skin on fries, creamy slaw and rich jerk gravy. Their food is based on traditional family recipes and inspired by childhood experiences in the kitchen.

Only Jerkin’s succulent Caribbean crispy fried chicken is bursting with lip-smacking flavours. - Credit: Only Jerkin'

5. Exotic poké bowls from Island Poké

Zingy and refreshingly light, a poké bowl from the Island Poké stall is the ideal way to set yourself up for a day of festival fun. With a variety of protein, vegetable and vegan options available, there is something to suit all dietary requirements.

Inspired by summers in California and Hawaii, founder James Porter designed the bowls to add a taste of paradise and a splash of colour to London’s lunch scene. They use sustainable, quality, fresh ingredients to deliver mouth-watering dishes that will delight your tastebuds.

6. Gourmet macaroni and cheese from The Mac Factory

The ultimate comfort food, The Mac Factory delivers the very best in cheesy, heavenly goodness, packing their pasta dishes full of flavour and premium ingredients.

Sample their legendary mac and cheese, crafted using an authentic blend of mature cheddar and mozzarella. If you’re someone who takes mac and cheese seriously, this is the place to go!

Enjoy heavenly, cheesy goodness from The Mac Factory. - Credit: The Mac Factory

7. Yorkshire pudding wraps from Yorkshire Burrito

A hearty British classic served in an entirely new way! Enjoy soft, braised Herefordshire beef or lemon and honey roasted chicken wrapped into a burrito. Both are also filled with a giant Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, sage and onion stuffing, spinach and their signature gravy.

Yorkshire Burrito started in Rupert St Market in Soho seven years ago. It was their mission to represent British cuisine in the London street food scene and serve traditional Sunday lunches in a way that anyone can enjoy anywhere.

8. Neapolitan-inspired pizza from Bad Boy Pizza Society

No day out is complete without a tasty slice of ‘za. Starting life as an all-inclusive pizza society at Southampton University, the founders made it their goal to perfect their dough recipe and fine-tune their pizza-making skills.

Since then, they’ve gone from strength to strength, opening shacks in Vinegar Yard, Seven Dials Market and Next Door Records in Shepherd's Bush. Bad Boy Pizza Society will use their specialist Ooni ovens to cook up a storm at All Points East Festival, delivering delicious, 12-inch New York and Neapolitan-inspired wood-fire pizza.

Bad Boy Pizza Society will be serving 12-inch New York and Neapolitan-inspired wood-fire pizza. - Credit: Bad Boy Pizza Society

9. Luxury burgers from Truffle Burger

Born and built in London, Truffle Burger’s story began in 2018 with the intention of creating a destination meal using one of the world’s most expensive natural ingredients, served in an accessible and affordable way.

Every dish utilises truffles in one form or another to create decadent burgers that deliver mouthfuls of flavour, texture and charm.

Sample their truffle honey chicken burger made from twice coated buttermilk chicken thigh or savour their original truffle burger made with a smoked beef patty and raclette cheese.

Booking your tickets to All Points East Festival

All Points East Festival will take place in Victoria Park from August 19 to 28. There will be an exciting range of street food vendors and pop-up bars selling draft and craft beer, wine, spirits, cocktails and soft drinks.

To purchase tickets or for a full list of the festival’s food and drink vendors, visit allpointseastfestival.com.