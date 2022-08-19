Acme Fire Cult: Bringing big flavours and fermentation techniques to the table

Review

A new live fire concept by chefs Andrew Clarke and Daniel Watkins, opened its permanent site at 40FT Brewery in Dalston.

On the unassuming Abbott Street nestled between Dalston Junction and Dalston Kingsland overground stations, you may find yourself slightly lost, but the aromas of food being cooked on fire will guide you to the large terrace of Acme Fire Cult and 40FT Brewery.

Live fire cooking concept has become popular over the years in restaurants across London, but what Acme does differently is that apart from using fire, the team use impressive fermentation techniques that are evident in the food served and there’s a definite spotlight on vegetarian food here.

Acme Fire Cult began in 2021, after a successful summer residency by chefs Andrew Clarke and Daniel Watkins at London Fields Courtyard in Hackney.

An array of dishes at Acme Fire Cult - Credit: Acme Fire Cult

Their collaboration with Steve Ryan of 40FT, brought about a beautiful harmony between food and drink in a large area with plenty of indoor and outdoor space. Sit outdoors to watch the team at work but there’s plenty of space indoors where the industrial chic décor boasts artwork by Nathan Bowen.

The menu changes weekly and they work with seasonal produce and even the beers are seasonal. So, along with the summer ale, we were recommended to try the focaccia with Acme "marmite" butter and drizzled with pecorino cheese. This isn’t the Marmite that you love or hate, as the manner in which it is infused in the bread is nothing short of genius as the pecorino is a flavour bomb.

There’s definitely umami in other dishes too, such as the coal roast leeks with pistachio romesco where every sliver of charred leek is drenched with ample romesco sauce and it is simply magical. The star of the show was the seasonal trombetta courgettes on some delectable chickpea puree and vadouvan butter and drizzled with crispy curry leaves. If you prefer something light and fresh and not so charred, there’s an abundance of options on offer which the friendly staff will be happy to recommend.

Acme Fire Cult in Dalston - Credit: Acme Fire Cult

Sustainability lies in the heart of what they do here as meat is from regenerative farms such as Lyon Hill Farm and Swaledale Butchers. The fish is sourced from environmentally friendly suppliers such as Fin & Flounder and Bethnal Green Fish. The chefs also showcase their skills and knowledge that is evident in their grilling techniques as well as their generous usage of chilli and spices.

That’s not all. The by-products of the beer are used in making ferments and hot sauces. We tried a dessert which had molasses made from beer that was infused in our chocolate ganache, it was unlike anything I’d had- oscillating between sweet and savoury.

Head to Acme Fire cult to relish some of that delicious food paired with great beer as what you get here is so much more than a barbecue, it is an experience.

Acme Fire Cult is at Abbot Street Car Park, London, E8 3DP. Opening hours: Wednesday 5pm- 10pm, Thursday to Saturday 12pm – 10pm and Sunday 12pm to 5pm. Booking ahead is recommended. Head to www.acmefirecult.com



