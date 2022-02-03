Hackney street artist Jelly J on wine with a positive message

Hackney street artist Jelly J who has created a bespoke label for Most Wanted's Pinot Grigio bottle - Credit: Getty Images for Most Wanted Wines

The next time you pour yourself a glass of wine, check the label to see if it's a work of art.

Hackney street artist Jelly J is one of five creatives invited to "spark conversations around diversity, gender, race and social and environmental issues" by putting their work on wine bottles.

Jelly J's label - Credit: Getty for Most Wanted

"We are all from completely diverse backgrounds," she says. "I represent an intersectional identity; a disabled woman of colour, all identifiers which have received inequalities over the years. It's usually graphic designers who do logos but they purposely didn't want the stereotypical wine label and chose me for my street art. It's a real pleasure to get the positive female energy that runs through my work somewhere as every day as a supermarket shelf. It's like a painting in a gallery, only Sainsbury's is the gallery."

Jelly J with the bottle she designed - Credit: Getty Images for Most Wanted Wines

Jelly J initially painted on canvas but said when she first used a large wall in Hoxton, there was no going back.

"When I first started, I had no plan and would turn up and draw these very feminine figures with super size eyelashes alongside positive affirmations."

Jelly is part of different artist collectives who "paint jam" together. Her artworks take inspiration from fashion or nature, but she feels street art is "for the masses" and should offer messages about "love, humanity, and self-worth".

She continued: "One of my pictures of a woman with the slogan 'you are enough' got incredible feedback. For people perhaps going through the daily grind, seeing positive street art can make you stop and think about your life in a small way. I see it as an open air gallery which is accessible to all those who wouldn't set foot in The Tate because they feel it's not for them."

Empathy and the way social media and images of perfection impact on self esteem are themes.

"The positive slogans came about because I was seeing a lot of insecurity around disabled people and body issues, their representation through the media. That extended to women of colour and women in general. I think it's an artist's duty to reflect the times the issues of the street."

The Five labels created by artists for Most Wanted wines - Credit: Getty Images for Most Wanted Wines

Most Wanted bottles including Jelly J's Pinot Grigio, are available now. Find out more or buy a limited edition print from mostwantedwines.co.uk/collective/