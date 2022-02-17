'Crudo cevicheria’s Old Street branch packs a punch'

Review

The duo behind Crudo first lived in Miami and then moved across the Atlantic, finding a permanent site in London. This small space that is nestled near a string of restaurants is well worth a quick lunch trip or a leisurely catch up with a friend.

The menu boasts a variety of dishes and exceptional cocktails to go with your ceviche. You can also build your own bowl, for those of you wanting to customise your food, and the staff will happily recommend what works – and what doesn’t.

We started with a portion of guacamole accompanied by a bowl of plantain crisps. This combination worked very well as the salty crisps balanced the sharp, citrus zest in the guacamole. The second starter that looked and tasted exquisite was the beetroot and avocado tartare which had contrasting flavours and textures.

Crudo, Old Street - Credit: Mike Portlock

Now for the star of the menu, the Salmon ceviche. Chunks of salmon with zingy ponzu leche de tigre, edamame, spring onions and nori seaweed. The ceviche had the perfect bite and is a dish we would love to order again given the unusual union of the east-meets-west which works remarkably well.

Most of the ceviche bowls come in generous portions and are served on a bed of quinoa. There is an option to swap the quinoa for sushi rice.

As a vegan option, there’s the habanero mushroom ceviche which was flavoursome but beware, as the chilli is powerful and creeps in much later and leave you wanting more of the sweet potato in your bowl for salvation.

The space is on the smaller side and can feel slightly confined, so it may be ideal for smaller groups or a smarter idea to dine in the outdoor space during the warmer months. There’s also vibrant coloured beautiful Peruvian printed merchandise that can be purchased such as table cloths and tote bags.

Crudo Cevicheria is at The Bower, 211C Old Street, EC1V 9NR. Opening hours are midday to 9pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, and until 10pm between Thursday and Saturday. Booking in advance highly recommended by calling 020 8067 5101.