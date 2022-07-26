Revamped roof garden offers drag brunch, art market and comedy nights
- Credit: Google
The Dalston Roofpark has reopened for the summer, complete with a makeover.
The whole of the top floor of the Bootstrap building in Ashwin Street has been given a fresh new look, and offers spectacular views over London's skyline, making it the perfect spot to bask in the languid summer days and nights ahead.
The venue is hosting Dalston's burger joint, Beer + Burger, with a menu of succulent beef and vegan burgers.
Guests can tuck into an 18-month aged double patty classic cheeseburger with American cheese, sliced gherkins, diced red onions and signature burger goop in a glazed bun, or the vegan Bac’n Cheezeburger with crispy fries.
Tipples include ice cold seltzers from Fountain’s new range that include watermelon and raspberry, and a selection of beers, wines and mixers.
On Saturdays you can enjoy a bottomless brunch with entertainment from 90s themed drag acts, with sittings at noon and 2.30pm.
Then at 6pm the team behind Pleasurehood and XOYO puts on a house and disco event, High Rise.
Most Read
- 1 Traditional Hackney pub reopens doors after refurbishment
- 2 Woman rescued from 10th floor flat blaze
- 3 Finsbury Park man due in court charged with pub murder
- 4 Hackney pub re-opens with new menu after five-month refurbishment
- 5 Fire at 'suspected cannabis factory' in Finsbury Park
- 6 Have Covid patient numbers at north London hospitals been rising in July?
- 7 Woman shot in Green Lanes
- 8 Jailed: 9 north London offenders put behind bars in June
- 9 'Why 2022/23 might just be the season for Spurs silverware'
- 10 Jailed: Man who used car as a 'weapon' to evade arrest
A series of comedy nights is in the pipeline, and there are plans for an independent art fair and vintage clothing market to take over the space on Sundays.
See the full programme at dalstonroofpark.com.