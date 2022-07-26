The revamped Dalston Roofpark, which has now reopened for the summer - Credit: Google

The Dalston Roofpark has reopened for the summer, complete with a makeover.

The whole of the top floor of the Bootstrap building in Ashwin Street has been given a fresh new look, and offers spectacular views over London's skyline, making it the perfect spot to bask in the languid summer days and nights ahead.

The venue is hosting Dalston's burger joint, Beer + Burger, with a menu of succulent beef and vegan burgers.

Guests can tuck into an 18-month aged double patty classic cheeseburger with American cheese, sliced gherkins, diced red onions and signature burger goop in a glazed bun, or the vegan Bac’n Cheezeburger with crispy fries.

Tipples include ice cold seltzers from Fountain’s new range that include watermelon and raspberry, and a selection of beers, wines and mixers.

On Saturdays you can enjoy a bottomless brunch with entertainment from 90s themed drag acts, with sittings at noon and 2.30pm.

Then at 6pm the team behind Pleasurehood and XOYO puts on a house and disco event, High Rise.

A series of comedy nights is in the pipeline, and there are plans for an independent art fair and vintage clothing market to take over the space on Sundays.

See the full programme at dalstonroofpark.com.