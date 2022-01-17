News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dumpling Shack announces plans for Hackney restaurant

Jacobien Van Der Kleij

Published: 5:09 PM January 17, 2022
Westgate Street in Hackney, where the new restaurant is set to open. 

A well-established Chinese street food stall has announced plans to open a sit-down restaurant in London Fields in April. 

Dumpling Shack is best known for its signature sheng jianbao soup dumpling, beef dan dan noodles, prawn wontons and vegan wontons in sichuan chilli oil that will be located in the basement of the new location.

On the ground floor, Dumpling Shack will reintroduce their famous spicy fried chicken sandwich Sichuan Fry and other bold-flavoured Sichuan classics. 

Owners John and Yee Li have been in the dumpling business for more than seven years now, when they started a Saturday street food stall in Borough market. 

“Our business originates from Hackney. We always wanted to come back here as it feels home to us,” John said.

The duo own three other locations, one in Southquay, two in Spitalfields market. Their first sit-down will be located on 2 Westgate Street.

Click here for the menu.
 

