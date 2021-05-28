5 great places in north London to watch England's Euro 2020 campaign

Published: 6:08 PM May 28, 2021

The players are ready, the Panini albums are being filled in, a biennial optimism hangs over the fate of the England team.

Euro 2020, the biggest football tournament in...err 2021, is just two weeks from kicking off.

And if you are not lucky enough to have tickets to see matches in the stadium, there are plenty of pubs to choose from in North London.

Whether you are just following the home nations, or looking forward to watching North Macedonia take on Ukraine, there is a venue for you to talk tactics, toast a victory, or drown your sorrows.

Where and when

This year there is no host country and all 51 matches will be played in eleven host cities around the continent. Wembley Stadium will host all of England’s group games.

Euro 2020’s first game, Turkey v Italy, is on Friday, June 11. Twenty-four sides will compete to be in the final, held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 11.

England will play Croatia on Sunday, June 13; then against Scotland on Friday, June 18; and the final group match against Czech Republic on Tuesday, June 22.

The top two sides for all six groups will qualify for the second round. From the six groups, the four sides finishing in third place with the most points will also qualify.

Some of the best places to watch

Alexandra Palace, Beer Terrace

One of the most scenic locations in London is showing the big games. Fans can enjoy the view from Alexandra Palace, which claims to have the capital’s largest beer garden. Visit www.alexandrapalace.com.

Boxpark: Wembley and Shoreditch

Street food, drink and football, all conveniently laid on at Boxpark's Wembley and Shoreditch (and Croydon) sites. Some of the scenes from 2018's World Cup went viral globally. Visit www.boxpark.co.uk/campaigns/euro-2020/ to prepare for more.

Oval Space, Cambridge Heath

Oval Space, near Cambridge Heath station, will welcome hundreds of fans to watch selected matches. Organised by brand 4TheFans the fan village will feature a giant HD screen, refreshments, DJ sets and appearances by former players including Paul Merson and Tony Cottee. Visit 4thefans.tv/tickets#london.

Trafalgar Square

The mayor of London is laying on a fan zone in central London's Trafalgar Square for some matches. For the first two England games the square will exclusively host key workers, with up to 9,500 fans able to attend games after June 21, if restrictions are lifted. Visit www.london.gov.uk/what-we-do/euro-2020-trafalgar-square-fan-zone-faqs

The pub!

With pubs open and (hopefully) restrictions set to lift further, why not join the crowd at your local pub? Book now be sure of a spot. Here are just a few suggestions

Abbey Tavern, Kentish Town

All the football at the Abbey, in the heart of Kentish Town.

Assembly House, Kentish Town

This Greene King pub is showing up to three matches a day.

John Salt, Angel

"The Euros are almost here," the blackboard in Upper Street proclaims.

The Mason's Arms, Kensal Green

Perched on the side of the cemetery – many a good night to be had.

North London Tavern, Kilburn

Bookings being taken at this popular pub next to Brondesbury station.

The Old Oak, Gospel Oak

Popular with the locals and a great place to watch.

Princess Alexandra, Crouch End

All the action on the big screen in this Crouch End pub.

Radicals & Victuallers, Angel

Lots of screens and a bright atmosphere in this Upper Street pub.

The Railway, West Hampstead

Bookable tables and a top-quality menu make this a very popular pub in West Hampstead.