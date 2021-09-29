Published: 12:35 PM September 29, 2021

If you are looking for the best vegan burger in the UK, you don't even need to leave Dalston after a local joint was named the best of the best.

Filthy Buns are celebrating after the eatery scooped up a National Burger Award for best Meat-Free Burger.

Owner John Gladwell could not believe his independent burger business triumphed over such stiff competition from big burger chains like Meat Liquor, Shake Shack and Smashburger.

He said: "The calibre of chefs and burgers was outstanding, I still can’t believe I’ve won the award for the best plant-based burger in the UK.

"My menu is 50/50 meat and vegan, I love to create banging flavour combos for all appetites, a slap in the chops of filthy flavours and that extra sauce that runs down your arm.”

The sizzling burger business at 99 Dalston Lane took home the award for best meat-free burger and also came in third for the UKs Best Burger category for their Millionaire Short Rib and Biscoffy Peanut Butter burger.

Its winning plant-based burger featured sauerkraut, curry ketchup, smoked applewood vegan cheese, crispy onions and a meat free patty from Meatless Farm, the category sponsor.

National Burger Award judges said they loved the ‘smashed patty style vegan burger and the innovative use of a vegan patty’.

Filthy Buns featured alongside winners El Pero Negro from Glasgow and Danny’s Burgers from Bristol.

Filthy Buns and Cut’N Grind were the only London outlets to pick up awards this year, following in the footsteps of Bleecker Burger last year.

The business started on the street markets in 2019 before landing a residency at The Three Compasses in Dalston.

It is well-loved for experimenting with and creating unconventional and brand new flavour combinations for both meat and vegan burger fans.

The National Burger Awards is now in its seventh year.

The event saw 16 chefs from across the UK battle it out over three rounds to have their burgers crowned best in the UK, with the live cook-off held on September 28 at the London Shenley Club.

Learn more about Filthy Buns at www.filthybuns.com