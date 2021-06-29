Hackney brewery opens outdoor taproom for pizza and beer

Published: 1:00 PM June 29, 2021

The Five Points Brewery's new outdoor space in London Fields has opened just in time for summer. - Credit: The Five Points Brewing Company

A London Fields brewery has opened its new outdoor taproom venue just in time for pizza-filled open-air get togethers this summer.

The Five Points Brewing Company will be serving its full range of tank-fresh beers in the outdoor space, which is based in the yard and arches of the brewery's new headquarters in Mare Street.

The venue is also preparing to launch a brand new pop-up at the space called ACE Under The Arches next Thursday on July 8.

Five Points co-founder Ed Mason said: “We love ACE Pizza, and we love their attention to detail.

People watching the Euros at The Five Points Brewery's new outdoor space. - Credit: The Five Points Brewing Company

"Their 48-hour cold fermented dough makes for a delicious pizza crust, and their flavours and ingredients combinations are incredible. Having worked with them at our pub The Pembury Tavern, they were our first choice when it came to inviting a food brand to join us at our new open-air Hackney Taproom this summer.”

You may also want to watch:

Guests will be able to snack on a variety of ACE pizzas, which have previously only been served at the brewery's pub, the Pembury Tavern.

ACE Pizza will be served under the arches at Hackney's Five Points venue. - Credit: The Five Points Brewing Company

ACE's neon-laden shack will offer stone baked, New York-Neapolitan’ style pizzas, all cooked in a wood fired oven with seasonal toppings and vegan options.

Chef and co-founder Rachel Jones said: “We’re incredibly grateful we were able to continue over the past year, serving our pizzas via delivery and takeaway.

"Launching a brand new site in our home Hackney where we are able to serve people directly from our new pizza shack, feels like a very joyous moment for us."

Working with local graphic designer Personality Crisis, ACE Pizza have created a technicolour pizza shack within the arch, complete with a leopard print pizza oven and a giant neon “A” on a spring, bringing an early 80’s NY vibe to the arch in London Fields. - Credit: The Five Points Brewing Company





Along with the ACE Pizza residency, the Five Points outdoor taproom will also be hosting a series of events throughout the summer, including screenings of the Euros, guest DJs and bands, plus a range of beer and food festivals and collaborations.

On July 24 and 25, seafood specialists Decatur will be serving up Louisiana-inspired seafood boils and chargrilled oysters and in August the venue will host a British hop beer festival.

Five Points will also be giving away a free beer in exchange for donations to The Hackney Foodbank. Customers can get involved by booking a table between July 22-25 and bringing donations on the day.

To find out more or book, visit fivepointsbrewing.co.uk/pubs/mare-street-taproom