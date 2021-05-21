New alfresco drinking and dining destination launched in Hackney Wick

Published: 4:08 PM May 21, 2021

Hackney Bridge's outdoor dining space opened to the public on May 18. - Credit: Harry Winteringham

A new alfresco drinking and dining spot has opened in Hackney Wick as part of the launch of a new east London destination called Hackney Bridge.

The canal-side hangout, called The Courtyard, will be joined by a new Sunday market and indoor dining hall later in the year.

Alistair Maddox, general manager of Hackney Bridge, said: "We're so excited to have finally launched The Courtyard at Hackney Bridge.

The canalside spot can be found in Hackney Wick in Olympic Park. - Credit: Harry Winteringham

"After months of lockdown, it's great to be able to provide a safe space for people to come and eat, drink and have fun together."

The growing cultural hub has become home to street food traders, restaurants, bars, and workspace.

A new Sunday market and indoor dining space will also be introduced later in the year. - Credit: Harry Winteringham

Hackney Bridge will also house community focused projects such as a mobile garden, youth running clubs and the launch of the Good Growth Hub, an initiative which aims to connect businesses with local talent.

Find out more at www.hackneybridge.org