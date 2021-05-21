New alfresco drinking and dining destination launched in Hackney Wick
- Credit: Harry Winteringham
A new alfresco drinking and dining spot has opened in Hackney Wick as part of the launch of a new east London destination called Hackney Bridge.
The canal-side hangout, called The Courtyard, will be joined by a new Sunday market and indoor dining hall later in the year.
Alistair Maddox, general manager of Hackney Bridge, said: "We're so excited to have finally launched The Courtyard at Hackney Bridge.
"After months of lockdown, it's great to be able to provide a safe space for people to come and eat, drink and have fun together."
The growing cultural hub has become home to street food traders, restaurants, bars, and workspace.
Hackney Bridge will also house community focused projects such as a mobile garden, youth running clubs and the launch of the Good Growth Hub, an initiative which aims to connect businesses with local talent.
Find out more at www.hackneybridge.org