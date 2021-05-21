News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New alfresco drinking and dining destination launched in Hackney Wick

Holly Chant

Published: 4:08 PM May 21, 2021   
Hackney Bridge's outdoor dining space opened to the public on May 18. 

A new alfresco drinking and dining spot has opened in Hackney Wick as part of the launch of a new east London destination called Hackney Bridge.

The canal-side hangout, called The Courtyard, will be joined by a new Sunday market and indoor dining hall later in the year.

Alistair Maddox, general manager of Hackney Bridge, said: "We're so excited to have finally launched The Courtyard at Hackney Bridge.

The canalside spot can be found in Hackney Wick in Olympic Park. 

"After months of lockdown, it's great to be able to provide a safe space for people to come and eat, drink and have fun together."

The growing cultural hub has become home to street food traders, restaurants, bars, and workspace.

Hackney Bridge in Hackney Wick.

Hackney Bridge will also house community focused projects such as a mobile garden, youth running clubs and the launch of the Good Growth Hub, an initiative which aims to connect businesses with local talent.

Find out more at www.hackneybridge.org

A customer orders a craft beer at Hackney Wick.

