News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do >

Hackney duo release 'recipes against racism'

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 1:30 PM April 27, 2021   
Claire Sachiko (left) and Lex Shu (right) have collected Recipes for Racism

Claire Sachiko (left) and Lex Shu (right) have collected Recipes for Racism in aid of two charities supporting the Asian and South East Asian communities - Credit: Terry Vietheer

A Hackney duo have launched a cookbook of Asian dishes from the capital's top chefs in a bid to battle racism.

Claire Sachiko from Haggerston and Lex Shu from Dalston hope to raise £20,000 for two charities supporting the East and South-East Asian communities, with their downloadable Recipes Against Racism.

The lawyers, who have run supper clubs and music events, collected more than 20 recipes for the likes of Kung Pao chicken, Taiwanese minced pork, and salmon and cod green curry balls from London's leading Asian restaurants and chefs including Chinese Laundry, Farang, Kiln, Lucky & Joy, and Atsuko Ikeda who runs “Atsuko’s Kitchen” on Columbia Road.

The scheme is a direct response to the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes since the start of the pandemic. Parts of the UK saw a near threefold increase, with Stop Hate UK reporting that the Met Police recorded a 173 per cent increase in offences towards 'people of East Asian ethnic appearance' in March 2020 compared to March 2019.

In their introduction to the book, the pair said the project started "as a reflection on what we could do to challenge 'yellow peril' stereotypes and fight for racial equity for the Asian community."

"This cookbook is a response to the racial injustices witnessed since the start of the pandemic, from anti-Asian hate crime springing up in the UK and North America due to the geographic provenance of Covid-19, to the March 2021 mass
shootings in Atlanta in the US."

You may also want to watch:

They added: "We were horrified by the growing anti-ESEA race crimes during the pandemic and wanted to help drive awareness and change. We know that activism can come in many forms, and food can be a vehicle to challenge "othering" stereotypes and celebrate multi-ethnic and multi-cultural identities and heritage."

A recipe from the cookbook donated by Atsuko Ikeda who runs “Atsuko’s Kitchen” on Columbia Road.

A recipe for Oyaku Donburi donated by Atsuko Ikeda who runs “Atsuko’s Kitchen” on Columbia Road. - Credit: Courtesy of Atsuko's Kitchen

They believe "the power of food" can open minds beyond personal cultural identities.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenagers shot and stabbed in Hackney
  2. 2 Hoxton's singing sharks move to Islington
  3. 3 'I'm appalled at no-show bookings as pubs reopen'
  1. 4 Escapism through football - Clapton CFC meets refugee team
  2. 5 "Heartless" Joshua White killers jailed for life
  3. 6 London Assembly election 2021: Meet the north east candidates
  4. 7 Three men who went on stabbing spree in Hackney convicted of murder
  5. 8 Shocked woman finds bugs in unopened Lidl Paprika Jar
  6. 9 Hackney New School ends bullying by banning traditional playtime
  7. 10 Clapton bookshop teams up with Jhalak Prize to celebrate author's work

"Food can be a vehicle for positive storytelling and cultural exchange."

All proceeds from the cookbook go to End The Virus of Racism which focuses on mental health, support and legal aid for people of East and Southeast Asian Heritage experiencing racism , and Stop Hate UK which runs a 24-hour hate crime reporting hotline.

Oyaku Donburi donated by Atsuko Ikeda who runs “Atsuko’s Kitchen”

Oyaku Donburi recipe donated by Atsuko Ikeda who runs “Atsuko’s Kitchen” - Credit: Courtesy of Atsuko's Kitchen

Order Recipes Against Racism at https://sachikoandshu.squarespace.com 

Recipes
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rubbish piled up around bins in Stamford Hill.

Hackney Council

"Outcry" over fortnightly rubbish collection in Stamford Hill

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
A man walks past a sign created in support of the NHS during the pandemic

Hackney Council

Campaigners to protest at GP surgeries as outrage grows over US takeover

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Rozel Court lift.

Hackney Council

Broken De Beauvoir Estate lift saw man "bump" wife in wheelchair down...

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
David O'Brien, 51, of no fixed abode.

"Predator" jailed after sexually assaulting sleeping woman on Hackney bus

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus