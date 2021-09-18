News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > Things to do >

Chinese dumpling house voted top restaurant by readers

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:30 AM September 18, 2021    Updated: 9:57 AM September 20, 2021
Partners and co-founders of My Neighbours The Dumplings, Kristian Leontiou and Becky Wharton.

Partners and co-founders of My Neighbours The Dumplings, Kristian Leontiou and Becky Wharton. - Credit: My Neighbours The Dumplings

A family-run Chinese dumpling house and sake bar has triumphed in the Gazette's Hospitality Heroes awards. 

My Neighbours The Dumplings in Victoria Park got just under half of all our readers' votes beating fellow short-listed contemporary Australian restaurant Wander in Stoke Newington and Mare Street's North Vietnamese eatery Green Papaya.

The much-loved Victoria Park spot is one of two dumpling houses set-up by partners Kristian Leontiou and Becky Wharton.

Each of the dumplings are hand-rolled. Picture: Jorn Tomter.

My Neighbours The Dumplings restaurant in Victoria Park has been voted favourite restaurant by Hackney Gazette readers. - Credit: Archant

Becky said the pair were "chuffed" with the win, adding: "After a gruelling 18 months this really is such a great boost to us all here at My Neighbours the Dumplings, particularly at a time when things have been so difficult in hospitality.

"It’s amazing to know that all the hard work is appreciated so much in our community."

You may also want to watch:

My Neighbours The Dumplings started in 2014 as a weekly pop-up held in the events room at Lower Clapton's Palm 2. 

Becky and Kristian with their children Dylan and Matilda.

Becky and Kristian with their children Dylan and Matilda. - Credit: Becky Wharton

They would later set up a restaurant in Lower Clapton and then expand, opening their second in Victoria Park. 

The Victoria branch offers indoor and outdoor dining and cook-at-home Dim Sum kits as well as having its own dumpling shop.

Most Read

  1. 1 Delivery couriers boycott Dalston McDonald's
  2. 2 Two of the best boozers in Hackney, voted for by readers
  3. 3 Hackney acid attack: Man charged over 2019 assault which left two with life-changing injuries
  1. 4 Otas Sarkus: Two charged with murder after fatal shooting
  2. 5 Chinese dumpling house voted top restaurant by readers
  3. 6 Thousands oppose Stoke Newington Church Street bus gate
  4. 7 Hackney's field-to-fork cooking school opens in Lower Clapton
  5. 8 Stoke Newington eatery voted favourite café by Gazette readers
  6. 9 'Food delivery' youth in suspect Shoreditch drugs bust
  7. 10 'Hackney is still building', says mayor on future affordable housing

Becky said the award "really is one for the team": "It’s the team who work extremely hard every day to put the food you love on the table, and do it with a neighbourly smile. Massive thanks team for all your hard work.

"And also so great to have been voted by our neighbours here in Hackney, as that’s what we’re all about. Thanks to our lovely customers for voting for us, we hope it will help to strengthen our links within the Hackney Community and we hope to do Hackney proud."

My Neighbours The Dumplings in Victoria Park. 

My Neighbours The Dumplings in Victoria Park. - Credit: My Neighbours The Dumplings

National Hospitality Day on Saturday, September 18 encourages the public to support vital community businesses.

Find out more about My Neighbours The Dumplings at www.myneighboursthedumplings.com



Hospitality Day
Food and Drink
Victoria Park
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A breakdancer at the Frampton Park fun day.

Planning

Decision to demolish 'irreplaceable' community hall in Hackney on hold

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
The signs telling motorists not to enter the bus gate from Monday to Saturday between 7am and 10am a

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods

'It’s scandalous': Hackney LTN's £4m in fines in 18 months

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Hackney's HSBC bank branch on Mare Street has closed down. 

Personal Finance

Mare Street HSBC bank closed down

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Gerald Holtom and his daughter Anna in 1958 carrying a cardboard cut out of the symbol he designed f

Metropolitan Police

Undercover Met officers may have infiltrated Hackney CND

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon