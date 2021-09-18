Chinese dumpling house voted top restaurant by readers
- Credit: My Neighbours The Dumplings
A family-run Chinese dumpling house and sake bar has triumphed in the Gazette's Hospitality Heroes awards.
My Neighbours The Dumplings in Victoria Park got just under half of all our readers' votes beating fellow short-listed contemporary Australian restaurant Wander in Stoke Newington and Mare Street's North Vietnamese eatery Green Papaya.
The much-loved Victoria Park spot is one of two dumpling houses set-up by partners Kristian Leontiou and Becky Wharton.
Becky said the pair were "chuffed" with the win, adding: "After a gruelling 18 months this really is such a great boost to us all here at My Neighbours the Dumplings, particularly at a time when things have been so difficult in hospitality.
"It’s amazing to know that all the hard work is appreciated so much in our community."
My Neighbours The Dumplings started in 2014 as a weekly pop-up held in the events room at Lower Clapton's Palm 2.
They would later set up a restaurant in Lower Clapton and then expand, opening their second in Victoria Park.
The Victoria branch offers indoor and outdoor dining and cook-at-home Dim Sum kits as well as having its own dumpling shop.
Becky said the award "really is one for the team": "It’s the team who work extremely hard every day to put the food you love on the table, and do it with a neighbourly smile. Massive thanks team for all your hard work.
"And also so great to have been voted by our neighbours here in Hackney, as that’s what we’re all about. Thanks to our lovely customers for voting for us, we hope it will help to strengthen our links within the Hackney Community and we hope to do Hackney proud."
National Hospitality Day on Saturday, September 18 encourages the public to support vital community businesses.
Find out more about My Neighbours The Dumplings at www.myneighboursthedumplings.com