Mao Chow becomes Facing Heaven - but is it still the coolest take on vegan Chinese?

Review

Chinese cuisine and vegan food are not two concepts that usually go together, but in London Fields this trendy combination has a new home.

Since 2017, restaurateur Julian Denis has been serving up meals (inspired from both the LA punk scene and his time cooking in New York) from the Hackney hole-in-the-wall Mao Chow.

The pop-up quickly garnered a cult following for its self-styled "simple dishes, loud flavours and bold delivery".

Mao Chow was a cool venue even among the hip of London Fields and when it closed at the end of February regulars wondered how and when the small scale eatery would expand to larger premises.

As it turned out, there was little time to wait (and walk) with the new venture opening just around the corner on March 11. Facing Heaven - named after Sichuanese chilli - is indeed larger than its predecessor (it couldn’t not be!).

But at 28 covers it has not outgrown what made it loved by Hackney. The new Bayford Street venue is an appropriately low-fi setting with music and lighting, creating an ambience that still feels friendly. The unshowy exterior rewards those inside for being in the know, or stumbling across what could still be considered a hidden gem.

Vegan and Chinese flavours do, in fact, go together! - Credit: SAM A HARRIS

And then there is the food. Facing Heaven’s larger kitchen space is advertised as allowing Julian "the chance to experiment freely and create more complex dishes that tell his personal story". That billing sounds as if the plates will be served along with a 20 minute "when I was a boy…" yarn from the waiter - but instead this is a restaurant that lets the food and drink (a large selection of beers and cocktails) do the talking.

Cantonese, Yunnan and Shaanxi flavours are infused across straight vegetable dishes, soups, casseroles, rice dishes, and some vegan takes on what might elsewhere be meat or fish. Some of the dishes may be too spicy for some but there is plenty of choice to ensure nobody will leave hungry - although the lightness of the food will mean that you are also unlikely to feel stuffed.

The result not only proves that a hole-in-the-wall can be upscaled without losing its mojo, but once again that vegan food can definitely be Chinese - and vice versa.

Facing Heaven is open Tuesday-Saturday 6-11pm at 1a Bayford Street E8 3SE.