Dalston Punjabi restaurant and Masterchef star awards nomination

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 8:51 AM November 19, 2021
Hungry Beast Vegan Indian Kitchen dish.

Attawa restaurant in Dalston has been shortlisted for London Central and City Best Restaurant award at the 17th British Curry Awards - Credit: Hungry Beast Vegan Indian Kitchen

A family-run Hackney restaurant is in the running for a major awards after being nominated by local diners. 

Attawa restaurant, in Kingsland High Street, has been shortlisted for the London Central and City Best Restaurant award at the 17th British Curry Awards, dubbed the "Curry Oscars" by former British prime minister David Cameron. 

Amid lockdown restrictions, the north-Indian restaurant by Dalston Junction was opened in June last year by husband and wife team Ravinder and Amar Madhray.

Ravinder said at the time of opening: "Our family run recipes, alongside a large vegan offering, and locally sourced produce is something we value. 

"We have had small businesses in Dalston for the last 30 years, and had decided to open this new venture last year when the property became vacant."

The British Curry Awards ceremony will take place on November 29 at Battersea Evolution, London. 

Food and Drink
Dalston News
Hackney News

